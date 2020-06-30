AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Makes Top Five For 5-Star Shooting Guard

Brett Friedlander

NC State's already strong 2021 basketball recruiting class has the potential to get even better now that five-star prospect Matthew Cleveland has included the Wolfpack on his list of five finalist schools.

A 6-foot-6, 189-pound shooting guard from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Cleveland is a top-15 national prospect and the No. 2 rated player at his position in the state of Georgia.

In addition to the Wolfpack, he narrowed his choices down to ACC rival Florida State, Kansas, Michigan and Stanford. He announced his top five via his Twitter account on Monday.

Cleveland is more of a scorer rather than a shooter, a slasher with a long wingspan and a solid handle. He is also a strong defender and a better-than-average rebounder for a guard. he averaged 22.6 points and 8.2 rebounds as a junior last season.

He was a first-team All-State selection and the Georgia Class AAA Player of the Year while leading Pace to its third state championship since 2017.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts already has already received commitments from two players in the Class of 2021.

They are 6-3 shooting guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville Central High School, 6-9 power forward Ernest Ross of Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fla. -- both of whom are rated as four-star prospects.

