Keatts' Son K.J. Gets UNCW Offer

Brett Friedlander

As a rising junior at Raleigh's Broughton High School, K.J. Keatts is just now at the beginning of his college basketball recruitment.

But there are at least two coaches -- other than his father, of course -- that already have a detailed scouting report on him. And both have wasted little time in offering scholarships to the son of NC State's Kevin Keatts.

Former Wolfpack assistant A.W. Hamilton, who is now at Eastern Kentucky, was the first to reach out to Keatts Jr. last fall. On Monday, the first day coaches are allowed to contact 2022 recruits, the 5-foot-10 point guard announced on his Twitter account that he's added an offer from another of his father's old assistants, Takayo Siddle at UNC Wilmington.

Keatts Jr. played extensively as a sophomore last season, showing an ability to be both a playmaker and someone who can score at the rim off the dribble on a young Broughton team that won only two games. 

Sendek Among 100 Most Influential in College Basketball

NC State fans still might not think highly of former basketball coach Herb Sendek, but others do. He's the only one with Wolfpack ties either past or present included on a list of the 100 most influential people in college basketball in 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State's search for Class of 2021 tight ends is heating up with the Wolfpack making the top three for a package deal of twins from Georgia and extending an offer to a converted quarterback from New Jersey. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Who's Affected by NCAA Rule Limiting Duplicate Numbers?

NC State has 23 shared jersey numbers on its current football roster. With the NCAA passing a rule limiting the number of players wearing the same number, changes will have to be made this season. Which players will be affected? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Eight Wolfpack Players on Athlon Preseason All-ACC Teams

NC State didn't place anyone on Athlon's first-team preseason All-ACC list, but eight Wolfpack players did earn mention overall -- tied for the fifth most in the league. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Wolfpack Baseball Recruits Taken in MLB Draft

None of NC State's 2020 baseball recruits were selected in this week's MLB draft, meaning that coach Elliott Avent's entire class -- including several players that would have had decisions to make had the draft not been shortened -- is likely to arrive intact this fall. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Encourages Schools to Take Election Day Off

In response to student-athletes clamoring for change, NCAA President Mark Emmert has issued a statement encouraging member schools to designate Election Day as a day off from athletic activity. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Undrafted Wolfpack Players Have Options to Weigh

Under normal circumstances, Tyler McDonough, Devonte Brown, Austin Murr and other NC State baseball players would have been drafted. But with only five rounds this year, that didn't happen. Now they've got decisions to make. Read more

Brett Friedlander