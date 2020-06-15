Keatts' Son K.J. Gets UNCW Offer

As a rising junior at Raleigh's Broughton High School, K.J. Keatts is just now at the beginning of his college basketball recruitment.

But there are at least two coaches -- other than his father, of course -- that already have a detailed scouting report on him. And both have wasted little time in offering scholarships to the son of NC State's Kevin Keatts.

Former Wolfpack assistant A.W. Hamilton, who is now at Eastern Kentucky, was the first to reach out to Keatts Jr. last fall. On Monday, the first day coaches are allowed to contact 2022 recruits, the 5-foot-10 point guard announced on his Twitter account that he's added an offer from another of his father's old assistants, Takayo Siddle at UNC Wilmington.

Keatts Jr. played extensively as a sophomore last season, showing an ability to be both a playmaker and someone who can score at the rim off the dribble on a young Broughton team that won only two games.