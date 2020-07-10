AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Terquavion Smith Continues to Shine at Basketball Showcase Event

Brett Friedlander

NC State basketball commit Terquavion Smith had another big game at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach tournament Friday.

Building on two strong performances to begin the 17-under showcase event, the four-star guard from Farmville Central High School scored a team-leading 22 points to lead his team, Tea Marie Hoops, to an 81-54 victory against Garner Road.

Smith scored 19 and 14 points in two games on Thursday, both wins.

His performance against Garner Road included five three-pointers. It's the second time in the tournament he's done that. He's made 13 treys in his three games thus far.

Smith and Tea Marie Hoops are schedule to play again later in the day.

Among those on the Garner Road team are four-star guard D'Marco Dunn, who led his team with 17 points, and other top prospects Lucas Taylor (Heritage High School) and Will Felton (transferring to Hargrave Military Academy from Millbrook High).

Taylor, a three-star 6-foot-6 small forward whose stock is rising rapidly -- including a recent offer from Ohio State -- could potentially be a target of Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.

Smith, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound All-State selection is ranked as the No. 3 player in North Carolina and has led Farmville Central to back-to-back 2A state championships. He was listed as one of the top 10 standouts to watch in the tournament.

He is one of two 2021 Wolfpack commitments. Four-star power forward Ernest Ross from Alachua, Fla. is the other.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's in Your All-Time NC State Hoop Starting Five?

There are no wrong answers to the question asked on Twitter by the Wolfpack Club: Who is in your All-Time NC State Men's Basketball Starting Five? Here are our picks. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Packlitig8r

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Austin Murr and Jose Torres continued trending in opposite directions while DeAngelo Giles got the night off among NC State players in summer wood bat league action. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Punts on Tough Football Decisions

Instead of leading and setting a uniform policy on how college sports' response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA is leaving the decisions up to individual conferences. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Hoop Commit Smith Balling in Myrtle Beach

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central, the first recruit to commit to NC State's basketball Class of 2021, is off to a strong start at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach AAU tournament. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season

Brett Friedlander

Big Ten to Play Conference-Only Football Schedule in Fall of 2020

Brett Friedlander

The M.J. Rice Blog: Rehabbing Knee, Oak Hill, Recruitment & More

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Junior first baseman Austin Murr has picked up where he left off when NC State's baseball season was canceled in March, recording hits in all seven games he's played for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Announces Delay For Olympic Sports Competition

In response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases across the country, the ACC has delayed the start of soccer, cross country, volleyball and field hockey competition until at least Sept. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Will football be next? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Adds Florida to Future Football Schedules

NC State continues to upgrade its future noncoference football schedules by announcing a home-and-home series against SEC East power Florida. Read more

Brett Friedlander