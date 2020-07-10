Terquavion Smith Continues to Shine at Basketball Showcase Event

NC State basketball commit Terquavion Smith had another big game at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach tournament Friday.

Building on two strong performances to begin the 17-under showcase event, the four-star guard from Farmville Central High School scored a team-leading 22 points to lead his team, Tea Marie Hoops, to an 81-54 victory against Garner Road.

Smith scored 19 and 14 points in two games on Thursday, both wins.

His performance against Garner Road included five three-pointers. It's the second time in the tournament he's done that. He's made 13 treys in his three games thus far.

Smith and Tea Marie Hoops are schedule to play again later in the day.

Among those on the Garner Road team are four-star guard D'Marco Dunn, who led his team with 17 points, and other top prospects Lucas Taylor (Heritage High School) and Will Felton (transferring to Hargrave Military Academy from Millbrook High).

Taylor, a three-star 6-foot-6 small forward whose stock is rising rapidly -- including a recent offer from Ohio State -- could potentially be a target of Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.

Smith, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound All-State selection is ranked as the No. 3 player in North Carolina and has led Farmville Central to back-to-back 2A state championships. He was listed as one of the top 10 standouts to watch in the tournament.

He is one of two 2021 Wolfpack commitments. Four-star power forward Ernest Ross from Alachua, Fla. is the other.

