Three State Basketball Signees Named to All-State Team

Brett Friedlander

Three of the five players originally signed by NC State in coach Kevin Keatts' Class of 2020 have been named to the North Carolina All-State basketball team on Friday.

Incoming Freshmen Cam Hayes and Nick Farrar are among the 13 players selected from a vote of media members around the state. So was Josh Hall, a 6-foot-9 wing from Moravian Prep who had planned to play for the Wolfpack before deciding to sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft.

He qualified for the draft as a fifth-year post-graduate prep player.

Hayes, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Greensboro Day School, averaged 13.9 point and 4.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range this season while leading his team to to the state independent schools 4A state semifinals.

A top 50 recruit and the No. 5 point guard prospect nationally, he will be given the opportunity to step into the void that will be left by current point guard Markell Johnson's graduation.

Farrar is a 6-7, 230-pound power forward from Apex Friendship High School. He was the first recruit to commit to the Wolfpack in this year's class.

The District 5 Player of the Year, Farrar has the ability to score both inside and out. He made a splash at the John Wall Invitational tournament in Raleigh in December by averaging 32.7 points over three games.

The rest of State's recruiting class includes combo guard Shakeel Moore, a high school teammate of Hall, big man Ebenezer Dowuona of Newnan, Ga. and power forward Jaylon Gibson of Grace Christian School in Cary -- who was signed this week to fill the spot left open by Harris' departure.

Here is the entire list of All-State selections:

BOYS

Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg (14)

Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon (12)

D’Marco Dunn, Westover (12)

Dontrez Styles, Kinston (12)

Lane Harrill, Cherryville (11)

Isaiah Todd, Raleigh Word of God (11)

Carter Whitt, Raleigh Leesville Road (10)

Dylan Blake, Kill Devil Hills First Flight (10)

Nick Farrar, Apex Friendship (10)

Breon Pass, Reidsville (8)

Josh Hall, Hudson Moravian Prep (7)

Cam Hayes, Greensboro Day (6)

Kalib Matthews, Henderson Collegiate (6)

GIRLS

Saniya Rivers, Wilmington Ashley (15, unanimous)

Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover (14)

Kennedi Simmons, Southeast Guilford (14)

Jacee Busick, Kernersville Glenn (13)

Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon (13)

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg (13)

Anya Poole, Southeast Raleigh (10)

Skylah Travis, Weldon (10)

DaiJa Turner, Village Christian (9)

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day (9)

Nevaeh Brown, Charlotte Mallard Creek (7)

Raven Preston, Southeast Guilford (5)

Abigail Wilson, West Rowan (5)

Molina Williams, The Burlington School (5)

Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth (5)

Evan Miller, Charlotte Ardrey Kell (5)

