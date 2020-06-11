Wolfpack Basketball to Play American University in 2020-21

It’s still known known when the 2020-21 college basketball season will start or what it might look like when it finally does.

But NC State coach Kevin Keatts is already hard at working putting together a schedule for this team to play.

According to college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Wolfpack will play American University in a home game at some point during the noncoference season. The teams have met only once previously, on Jan. 26, 1970 with State winning 107-67 at Reynolds Coliseum.

It is not known when the game will be played or if it will be part of the regional phase of the Empire Classic, an event that will pit the Wolfpack against either Villanova, Baylor or Michigan at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19-20.

The bracket for the tournament has yet to be announced.

While the Wolfpack’s nonconference schedule is still under construction, its ACC opponents for 2020-21 have already been set.

Armed with a roster that includes returners Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems, Manny Bates, Braxton Beverly and possibly D.J. Funderburk, along with a strong five-man class of incoming freshmen, State will play a home-and-home series with UNC, Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia, along with single home games against Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia Tech, and road trips to Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame.

