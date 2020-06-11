AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack Basketball to Play American University in 2020-21

Brett Friedlander

It’s still known known when the 2020-21 college basketball season will start or what it might look like when it finally does.

But NC State coach Kevin Keatts is already hard at working putting together a schedule for this team to play.

According to college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Wolfpack will play American University in a home game at some point during the noncoference season. The teams have met only once previously, on Jan. 26, 1970 with State winning 107-67 at Reynolds Coliseum.

It is not known when the game will be played or if it will be part of the regional phase of the Empire Classic, an event that will pit the Wolfpack against either Villanova, Baylor or Michigan at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19-20.

The bracket for the tournament has yet to be announced.

While the Wolfpack’s nonconference schedule is still under construction, its ACC opponents for 2020-21 have already been set.

Armed with a roster that includes returners Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems, Manny Bates, Braxton Beverly and possibly D.J. Funderburk, along with a strong five-man class of incoming freshmen, State will play a home-and-home series with UNC, Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia, along with single home games against Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia Tech, and road trips to Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Bailey Discusses Draft, Future With Giants

NC State catcher Patrick Bailey talked about his first-round MLB draft selection by the San Francisco Giants, becoming a switch-hitter and the bat flip that has already become legendary in the Bay Area in a Zoom conference with his new team's media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Giants Draft Bailey With 13th Overall Pick

Catcher Patrick Bailey became the 10th NC State player taken in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft when the San Francisco Giants selected him with the 13h overall pick. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack First Round MLB Draft Tradition Continues With Bailey

Switch-hitting catcher Patrick Bailey became the 10th NC State baseball player and fourth in the past six years to be picked in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft when he was taken by the San Francisco Giants with the 13th overall pick. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wrestling Team Adds Highly-Ranked Recruit

Stevo Poulin, a three-time New York state champion, has become the newest member of a 2021 NC State wrestling recruiting class already ranked among the top 10 in the nation.. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Caden Fordham Discusses His Wolfpack Commitment

Three-star linebacker Caden Fordham of The Bolles School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., talks about his recruitment and the factors that led him to become the ninth member of NC State's 2021 football class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Three-Star LB Caden Fordham Commits to State

Three-star linebacker Camden Fordham of The Bolles School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., has become the ninth member of NC State's 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Football Recruiting Staff Stays Ahead of the Game Through Creative Use of Technology

Coach Dave Doeren and his staff can't have in-person contact with prospective players right now, but thanks to technology and the creativity of football operations director Billy Glasscock, they can still continue to recruit as aggressively as ever. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCCU Coach LeVelle Moton's Personal Experience With Police Brutality

Brett Friedlander

Duke AD Kevin White Expresses Concern over NIL Legislation

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Commit McDowell Headed to South Carolina

Three-star running back recruit Caleb "JuJu" McDowell, who originally committed to NC State, has announced he plans to pursue his college career at South Carolina

Brett Friedlander