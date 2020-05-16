Top Ten of 2019-20: Markell's Halfcourt Heroics

The 2019-20 athletic schedule was cut short by the coronavirus crisis that forced the cancellation of the NCAA basketball and wrestling tournaments, as well as most of the spring season.

But despite those disappointments, there were still plenty of memorable moments and achievements to celebrate.

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 3: Markell's halfcourt buzzer beater to win at UNC Greensboro.

There's nothing more exciting in basketball than a buzzer-beating shot. Especially when it comes from beyond halfcourt.

And no one in the ACC was better at those long-range bombs this season than Markell Johnson.

The NC State point guard made three of them in 2019-20. None, however, was more dramatic or meaningful than the game-winner he launched at UNC Greensboro on Dec. 15.

With the score tied and time running out, Johnson took an inbounds pass from beneath his own basket, dribbled once and then fired off a prayer that was answered to give the Wolfpack a wild 80-77 victory.

It was a basket judged to be the No. 1 Game-Winning Shot in the ACC this season among a top five selected Thursday by the ACC Digital Network.

Johnson's game-winning 3-pointer came only moments after UNCG's Isaiah Miller backed him into the lane and hit a tough jumper to tie the game at 77 with 2.1 seconds remaining. But just as it appeared as though the game would be headed to overtime, the Wolfpack star answered right back with what became his signature shot.

Johnson was immediately mobbed by his teammates as the large contingent of Wolfpack fans among the 7,469 that were in attendance, pushing him up against the scorer's table.

"I don't know what was up with those guys, trying to tackle me on the court," the Wolfpack hero said. "But it was definitely a good feeling."