UAB Grad Transfer Latest to Attract NC State Interest

Brett Friedlander

After missing out on Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz and high school senior Quincy Ballard over the weekend, NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts is now reported to have turned his attention to Makhtar Gueye -- a 6-foot-10 graduate transfer from UAB.

Gueye, a native of Senegal, started 26 games for the Blazers last season, averaging 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers are down from his sophomore season, in which he averaged 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting better than 45% from the floor.

Other schools that have shown interest in him include Virginia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Georgia, San Diego State, New Mexico, Georgetown, and East Carolina. 

Gueye announced his decision to enter the NCAA's transfer portal on Friday, citing UAB's recent coaching change as the reason for his leaving. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

State's interest in Gueye adds to speculation that someone currently on the team's roster might be leaving the program. The Wolfpack is already at the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships for 2020-21, but has three players -- juniors D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels, along with incoming freshman Josh Hall -- exploring their NBA options in the league's pre-draft process.

In addition to Wertz and Ballard, who committed to Notre Dame and Florida State respective on Saturday, Keatts has also reached out to and/or offered scholarships to several other players over the past few weeks.

"We're talking to graduates, we're talking to different people,: Keatts said recently. " I know everybody loves to do the numbers game and they'll add up and say 'well, you've already got 13 guys and you've only got 13 scholarships.'

"In today's world, I can go to the (transfer) portal tonight and we could have five guys in the portal, not that it's going to happen. What if (someone tells Funderburk) he's a late first round guy or something happens with Devin? You have to continue to recruit just in case those situations happen."

