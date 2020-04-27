Wolfpack Lands Four-Star Power Forward

Six-foot-9 power forward Ernest Ross of Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fla., has become the second four-star basketball recruit from the Class of 2021 to commit to NC State.

The top-50 ranked prospect chose the Wolfpack over offers from LSU, Florida, Oklahoma State and Texas A & M, among others.

He joins coach Kevin Keatts' first committed recruit, 6-3 shooting guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville Central High School in Eastern North Carolina, who announced his intention to play for the Wolfpack in February 2019.

Long and athletic with a high ceiling with a skill set that has been compared to that of current State star D.J. Funderburk, Ross is already an effective rebounder and scorer in transition who is still developing physically at just over 200 pounds.

His commitment could bode well for Keatts' recruitment of another four-star Florida prospect, wing Michael James of Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla., whgo was offered by Keatts last week.