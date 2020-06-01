AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Two-Sport Recruit Breon Pass Chooses Basketball

Brett Friedlander

Two-sport star Breon Pass, an all-state selection in both football and basketball, announced Tuesday that he plans to play only basketball in college.

That's bad news for NC State's Dave Doeren, who has been actively recruiting the three-star 2021 wide receiver, who led Reidsville High School to the 2A state championship as a junior.

But it's good news for Doeren's basketball counterpart Kevin Keatts, who has also offered Pass a scholarship.

"This is not the usual decision, but it's what helped me prepare for my future" Pass said in an Instagram Live video announcing his choice. "I want to thank God for blessing with the talent for being good at both sports. ... I am following my heart by doing something I love to do."

A 6-foot, 170-pound point guard, Pass averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals as a point guard for a Reidsville team that advanced to the state quarterfinals. He shot 44.2 percent from three-point range.

Against Salisbury on Jan. 18, he scored 50 points, going 17 of 27 from the floor, with 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. 

Pass holds basketball offers from East Carolina, Elon, NC A&T and Hampton, in addition to State.  His football offers include State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others.

He caught 42 passes for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 208 yards on only 13 carries.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's next at Duke once Coach K decides to hang it up?

Brett Friedlander

State Among Finalists For Two Top Football Recruits

Four-star linebacker Jabril McNeill and three-star safety Myzel Williams have included NC State in their list of finalists while a third top recruit, four-star receiver Isaiah Crowell plans to announce his college choice on Tuesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Shows Interest in Grad Transfer Justyn Mutts

Despite not having any available scholarships, NC State has shown interest in graduate transfer Justyn Mutts of Delaware. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Chancellor Woodson Issues Statement Amid 'Grief, Anger'

In response to Saturday's protest that turned violent, leaving parts of downtown Raleigh in ruin, NC State chancellor Randy Woodson has issued a statement condemning "acts of racism, discrimination and violence." Read more

Brett Friedlander

Everything Colin Kaepernick took a knee for is currently on display

Brett Friedlander

Former State Players Victims of Minor League Purge

Former NC State baseball players Preston Palmeiro and Will Gilbert are among the hundreds of minor leaguers that have been released recently as Major League organizations scramble to cut costs during the coronavirus shutdown. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI's Pat Forde doesn't think Power 5 will break from NCAA

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Cut For Three-Star Cornerback

NC State has made the top seven schools announced by three-star cornerback prospect Javon Bullard of Milledgeville, Ga. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Women's Basketball Lands Another 5-Star Recruit

Aziaha James of Virginia Beach has become the second five-star women's basketball recruit in the Class of 2021 to commit to NC State in the past two weeks. Read more

Brett Friedlander

College FB Hall of Fame damage, theft appears limited to gift shop

Brett Friedlander