Two-Sport Recruit Breon Pass Chooses Basketball

Two-sport star Breon Pass, an all-state selection in both football and basketball, announced Tuesday that he plans to play only basketball in college.

That's bad news for NC State's Dave Doeren, who has been actively recruiting the three-star 2021 wide receiver, who led Reidsville High School to the 2A state championship as a junior.

But it's good news for Doeren's basketball counterpart Kevin Keatts, who has also offered Pass a scholarship.

"This is not the usual decision, but it's what helped me prepare for my future" Pass said in an Instagram Live video announcing his choice. "I want to thank God for blessing with the talent for being good at both sports. ... I am following my heart by doing something I love to do."

A 6-foot, 170-pound point guard, Pass averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals as a point guard for a Reidsville team that advanced to the state quarterfinals. He shot 44.2 percent from three-point range.

Against Salisbury on Jan. 18, he scored 50 points, going 17 of 27 from the floor, with 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Pass holds basketball offers from East Carolina, Elon, NC A & T and Hampton, in addition to State. His football offers include State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others.

He caught 42 passes for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while also rushing for 208 yards on only 13 carries.

