McNeill Rated Among ACC's Top Returning Defensive Tackles

NC State sent two more defensive linemen into the NFL this year with the recent drafts of Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams.

That makes six in all since 2018.

It's a pipeline to the pros that is likely to continue with Alim McNeill, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound junior coming off a breakout season in 2019.

The Raleigh native's status as the heir apparent to the Wolfpack's growing line of future pro defensive linemen has been solidified by PFF College, which rated McNeill as one of the highest graded players in the ACC at his position.

McNeill graded out out 79.4 to rank third among the league's interior linemen, only percentage points behind No. 2 Tyler Davis of Clemson. Florida State's Marvin Wilson was an overwhelming top choice at 90.7.

A consensus four-star recruit out of Raleigh's Sanderson High School, McNeill started the final seven games last season. He finished second on the team behind Murchison in both sacks with 5.5 and tackles for loss with 7.5 while recording 28 tackles and two pass breakups.

A natural playmaker who combines an elite athleticism for a player his size with strong natural instincts on defense, McNeill is also a tireless worker whose personality lends itself to a leadership role in the locker room as well as on the stat sheet.

His younger brother Jabril is a four-star outside linebacker prospect who is currently considering joining Alim with the Wolfpack.

