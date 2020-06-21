AllWolfpack
New NBA Draft Dates Add to Uncertainty

Brett Friedlander

The NBA has officially set October 6 at the new deadline for underclassmen withdrawing their names from this year's draft, meaning that it could be well into the fall semester before NC State finds out whether it will have D.J. Funderburk for the 2020-21 season.

Adding to the uncertainty, all other underclassmen -- including those such as the Wolfpack's Devon Daniels that had previously withdrawn from the draft -- now have until August 17 to get back into the draft process.

The new withdrawal date is 10 days prior to the actual draft date, which is now Friday October 16, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It has not yet been determined whether the NBA will conduct a pre-draft scouting combine, either in person or virtually. When and if that event is held will likely play a role in the decision-making process of underclassmen such as Funderburk who are not currently projected as first round picks.

Funderburk, a 6-foot-10 junior, ranked second on the Wolfpack in both scoring (12.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.1 rpg) last season while shooting 60.9% from the floor.

As an insurance policy in the event Funderburk stays into the draft, State coach Kevin Keatts added former Wake Forest commit Jaylon Gibson, a three-star power forward from Grace Christian School in Cary, to his 2020 recruiting class.

The Wolfpack has already lost one player to this year's draft. Five star wing Josh Hall, a fifth-year prep player and the team's top incoming recruit, has already announced his intention to sign with an agent and turn pro.

The 2019-20 NBA season is currently scheduled to resume on July 30 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla. After an eight regular season games, a tournament will be held to determine a league champion by Oct. 13.

Members of the 22 participating teams will be sequestered in a "bubble" at Walt Disney World for the duration of the event in an effort to prevent players and coaches from the spread of COVID-19.

