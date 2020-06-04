AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

NCAA Sets Draft Withdrawal Deadline; Draft to be Held Oct. 15

Brett Friedlander

The original deadline for underclassmen withdrawing from the NBA draft came and went on Wednesday.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic that has put the entire sports world -- along with everyone else -- on hold, it is uncertain when players such as NC State's D.J. Funderburk will have to make up their mind whether to stay in the draft or return to school.

That uncertainty might not last much longer, though.

According to numerous published reports, the NBA has decided to hold its 2020 draft on Oct. 15. The draft lottery will be held on Aug. 25. Although it has not yet been determined when either the league's pre-draft scouting combine or withdrawal deadline will be.

But those decisions are expected to be made soon.

“Three weeks ago we announced that the deadline would be extended indefinitely until the NBA made an official decision on the postponed combine, pre-draft process, and draft,” Danny Gavitt of the NCAA told Adam Zagoria for a story on Forbes.com. “We have an internal plan in place to announce a new withdrawal date and timeline. But we won’t communicate until the NBA announces their plan.”

Funderburk, a 6-foot-10 junior who ranked second on the Wolfpack in both scoring (12.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.1 rpg) last season while shooting 60.9% from the floor, isn't the only one anxious to find out when the new deadline will be.

Coach Kevin Keatts also has a vested interest in the subject.

With Funderburk's status still up in the air, he has continued to recruit prospective players for the upcoming season just in case. His most recent contact has been with 6-7 Delaware graduate transfer Justyn Mutts.

"In today's world, I can go to the (transfer) portal tonight and we could have five guys in the portal, not that it's going to happen," Keatts said on March 26. "What if (someone tells Funderburk) he's a late first round guy? You have to continue to recruit just in case those situations happen."

State has already lost its top incoming recruit, five-star wing Josh Hall to the draft. The fifth-year postgraduate prep player has announced his intention to sign with an agent and stay in the draft.

Junior guard Devon Daniels originally announced his intention to go through the draft process, but either decided not to submit his name or withdrew last month.

The NBA has announced plans to resume its coronavirus-interrupted season on July 21 with 22 teams playing eight regular season games before beginning an expanded playoff. All games will take place in Orlando.

Under the plan, the new 2020-21 season would start sometime in early December.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's next at Duke once Coach K decides to hang it up?

Brett Friedlander

Defensive Back Isaiah Stallings Enters Transfer Portal

NC State senior safety Isaiah Stallings, who played mostly on special teams last season, will likely play his final college season someplace else after entering the NCAA's transfer portal. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former State QB Glennon Cast as Symbol of NFL White Privilege

Comments by Chicago Bears player Akeem Hicks have thrust former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon into the middle of the current racial tension in America and the debate over the NFL's blackballing of Colin Kaepernick

Brett Friedlander

FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Brett Friedlander

Minor League Purge Claims Another Former Wolfpack Player

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Williamson has become the latest former NC State baseball player to be given his release as part of widspread cost-cutting moves throughout the minor leagues. Read more

Brett Friedlander

RB Prospect McDowell Re-Opens Recruitment

NC State has lost one of its committed recruits for 2021 when three-star running back prospect Caleb "JuJu" McDowell announced on his Twitter account that he is re-opening his recruitment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Here is a look at the football players in the Class of 2021 and 2022 that have reported receiving scholarship offers from NC State this week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Jose Torres Named Freshman All-American

NC State shortstop Jose Torres was selected as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, marking the sixth straight year the Wolfpack has had at least one rookie earning the national honor. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Do Sports Even Matter Right Now?

Brett Friedlander

Swofford Issues Statement to ACC Community

In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., raised tensions across the country, ACC commissioner John Swofford has issued a statement on the league's commitment to racial equality. Read more

Brett Friedlander