NCAA Sets Draft Withdrawal Deadline; Draft to be Held Oct. 15

The original deadline for underclassmen withdrawing from the NBA draft came and went on Wednesday.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic that has put the entire sports world -- along with everyone else -- on hold, it is uncertain when players such as NC State's D.J. Funderburk will have to make up their mind whether to stay in the draft or return to school.

That uncertainty might not last much longer, though.

According to numerous published reports, the NBA has decided to hold its 2020 draft on Oct. 15. The draft lottery will be held on Aug. 25. Although it has not yet been determined when either the league's pre-draft scouting combine or withdrawal deadline will be.

But those decisions are expected to be made soon.

“Three weeks ago we announced that the deadline would be extended indefinitely until the NBA made an official decision on the postponed combine, pre-draft process, and draft,” Danny Gavitt of the NCAA told Adam Zagoria for a story on Forbes.com. “We have an internal plan in place to announce a new withdrawal date and timeline. But we won’t communicate until the NBA announces their plan.”

Funderburk, a 6-foot-10 junior who ranked second on the Wolfpack in both scoring (12.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.1 rpg) last season while shooting 60.9% from the floor, isn't the only one anxious to find out when the new deadline will be.

Coach Kevin Keatts also has a vested interest in the subject.

With Funderburk's status still up in the air, he has continued to recruit prospective players for the upcoming season just in case. His most recent contact has been with 6-7 Delaware graduate transfer Justyn Mutts.

"In today's world, I can go to the (transfer) portal tonight and we could have five guys in the portal, not that it's going to happen," Keatts said on March 26. "What if (someone tells Funderburk) he's a late first round guy? You have to continue to recruit just in case those situations happen."

State has already lost its top incoming recruit, five-star wing Josh Hall to the draft. The fifth-year postgraduate prep player has announced his intention to sign with an agent and stay in the draft.

Junior guard Devon Daniels originally announced his intention to go through the draft process, but either decided not to submit his name or withdrew last month.

The NBA has announced plans to resume its coronavirus-interrupted season on July 21 with 22 teams playing eight regular season games before beginning an expanded playoff. All games will take place in Orlando.

Under the plan, the new 2020-21 season would start sometime in early December.

