Five-Star Women's Hoop Prospect Commits to Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Five-star combo guard Jessica Timmons, who has averaged 24 points or better in each of her three varsity seasons at North Mecklenburg High School, has committed to attend NC State.

The first member of coach Wes Moore's 2021 recruiting class, she announced her decision to play for the Wolfpack on Saturday via her Instagram account.

jessica timmons committed
Timmons announced her commitment on her Instagram account

 An athletic 5-foot-8 scorer and playmaker, Timmons is described by ESPN.com as an "athletic guard (who) manufactures shots, rises on jumper in mid-range game to the arc; brings attack mode in transition game; (is) quick off the dribble ... with catch and shoot range from beyond the arc."

She posted a 24.7 point per game mark, to go along with 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per games as a junior this season while earning first-team All-State recognition.

In addition to the Wolfpack, she also listed ACC rivals Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Pittsburgh, along with Mississippi State, as her finalist schools.

Despite an NCAA ban on in-person contact with recruits and their families, which is still in effect, Moore has now managed to land a five-star prospect for the future as well as a top graduate transfer for next season.

Just 10 days ago, point guard Raina Perez -- the 2020 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year at Cal State Fullerton -- announced her intention to play her final season of eligibility with the Wolfpack.

