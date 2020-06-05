Wolfpack Women in Running For Another 5-Star Recruit

Having already landed two five-star prospects for the Class of 2021, the NC State women's basketball is in position to add a third after point guard Kayla McPherson included the Wolfpack on the list of her top five schools.

Joining State among the finalists for the 5-foot-7 native of Hull, Ga., are ACC rivals North Carolina and Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Arizona.

McPherson was the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019 after averaging 23.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game as a sophomore for Madison County High School in 2019.

Last season, she won all-state honors while averaging 36.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

McPherson is described in a scouting report by ESPN.com as an "athletic floor-leader with a scorer's mentality in the back court (won) competes on both ends of the floor, a game manager in halfcourt setting, (who) penetrates and distributes in traffic, (with an) offensive arsenal delivers at all three levels. An elite guard prospect in the class of 2021."

McPherson is ranked by ESPN as the No. 3 point guard and No. 15 overall prospects nationally in the current recruiting cycle.

State coach Wes Moore has already received commitments from five-star 2021 recruits -- combo guard Jessica Timmons of Charlotte and shooting guard Aziaha James of Virginia Beach

