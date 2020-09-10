SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

ACC's NCAA Tournament Plan Not Likely to Happen

Brett Friedlander

On Wednesday, the ACC's 15 men's basketball coaches unanimously adopted a propsal that would expand the 2021 NCAA Tournament to include all eligible Division I teams.

It's an intriguing plan that has some merit given the cancellation of this year's tournament and the uncertainties surrounding the coming regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's also been great fodder for sports talk show hosts, columnists and fans across the country.

And it's actually doable logistically, despite the protestations of prominant national figures such as Joe Lunardi -- who would essentially be out of a job with every team already guaranteed a spot in the bracket.

That having been said, it's probably not a good idea to start getting your hopes up for the most super sized dose of March Madness in college basketball history.

Dave Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice-president for basketball, threw a bucket of ice water onto the ACC's plan with a statement issued Thursday.

"Every college basketball team's goal is to play in the NCAA tournament because everone loves March Madness," Gavitt's statement said. "Certainly we missed it this year and can't wait for 2021. 

"While all who care about the game are entitled to their oppinion, and we'll always listen respectfully, at this time we are not working on any contingency plan that involves expanding the tournament field."

It is still not known when the 2020-21 basketball season will begin.

The current start date is Nov. 10, but that's unlikely to happen. According to published reports, the NCAA Division I Council is expected to vote on a proposal next week that would set a Nov. 25 start date. But even that could be ambitious, given the potential for COVID-19 spikes and the fact that some conferences -- including the Pac-12 -- have already canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the calendar year.

The uncertainty of when and how the season will take place is a big reason why the ACC coaches came up with their proposal.

“This is not a regular season,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement of his own. “It is clearly an irregular season that will require something different. Our sport needs to be agile and creative. Most importantly, an all-inclusive postseason tournament will allow a unique and unprecedented opportunity for every team and every student-athlete to compete for a national championship.”

NC State's Kevin Keatts issued his own statement on the subject, citing safety as a reason for his support of an all-inclusive NCAA Tournament.

"I believe making this move gives us the best environment to incentivize every program to implement the safest playing conditions for the sport we all love," he said. "Given everything that players acorss the country have been through over the past six months, I feel it's in the best interest of the student-athlete experience to give all teams an opportunity to be a part of the NCAA Tournament this season."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam Hunt Gets Coaching Job at NC A&T

Former NC State sharpshooter and graduate assistant Sam Hunt has been hired as a full-time assistant basketball coach at NC A&T, the school for which he played before transferring to the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Joseph's Transfer a Timely One Both for Him and Wolfpack

Daniel Joseph feels bad for his former Penn State teammates, whose season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not the reason the graduate transfer defensive end decided to leave for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Backs ACC Plan for All-Inclusive NCAA Tournament

NC State coach Kevin Keatts has expressed his support for a plan in which every Division I men's basketball team would qualify for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, citing the uncertainty of regular season scheduling amid the continuing coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Potential Under-the-Radar Difference Makers

Here's a look at five players with the potential to have breakout seasons and become difference makers for the NC State football team in 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Glennon Back onto Jaguars Active Roster

Only days after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, then coing back as part of the NFL team's practice squad, former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon has come full circle with a return to the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Opening Week Depth Chart Still a Work in Progress

Even though NC State's opening game against Wake Forest is just over a week away, coach Dave Doeren still isn’t sure exactly who will be available to play, let alone where they stand when it comes to a depth chart because of the effects of COVID-19. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Fall Sports Season Official a Go

According to a statement issued by the league office Tuesday, "The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports." Read more

Brett Friedlander

Glennon Signed to Jaguars Practice Squad

Less than 48 hours after waiving backup quarterback Mike Glennon, the Jacksonville Jaguars brough the former NC State star back -- taking advantage of an NFL rule change to signing him to their practice squad. Read more

Brett Friedlander

In MLB's Golden Age of Shortstops, Trea Turner Chases History

https://www.si.com/mlb/2020/09/07/washington-nationals-trea-turner

Brett Friedlander

Which NFL Teams Have had the Most Former Wolfpack Players?

The Indianapolis Colts have the most current NC State football alumni on their roster with three. But which NFL teams have had the most former Wolfpack players over the years? Here's the list. Read more

Brett Friedlander