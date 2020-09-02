SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Former Basketball Coach Gottfried Suing State

Brett Friedlander

NC State continues to be haunted by former basketball coach Mark Gottfried.

Not only is the school still defending itself against allegations of NCAA rules violations committed during his tenure, a case that will eventually be decided by a new independent resolution process, but now it must also deal with a lawsuit filed by Gottfried over his buyout agreement.

According to a report by the Triangle Business Journal, Gottfied is suing the Wolfpack to recover $520,000 he claims the university owes him as a result of his firing in 2017. In a nine-page suit filed on Monday, the former coach claims that State has breached its contract with him by withholding its remaining monthly payments over the allegations involving the recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr.

Gottfried was originally dismissed by "mutual written agreement,” according to the lawsuit. But in 2018, after the NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations based on testimony in a federal corruption and fraud trial involving Adidas operatives accused of funneling money to Smith and other top college recruits, the TBJ reports that State sent the former coach a “Notice of Intent to Discharge for Cause” and stopped making payments.

The university’s last payment to Gottfried was made on Aug. 31, 2018, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Raleigh.

Both State and lawyers for Gottfried have declined comment on the case.

Gottfried, who now coaches at Cal State-Northridge, compiled a 209-123 record during his six seasons with the Wolfpack, making the NCAA tournament in each of the first four before dropping off dramatically.

He was dismissed with four games remaining in a 2016-17 season that finished with a 15-17 record despite the addition of Smith, the ACC Rookie of the Year and an eventual first round NBA draft pick.

Smith’s recruitment came into question in 2018, when he was one of six college players named by federal prosecutors in the case against several Adidas officials convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to the players in return for them attending Adidas sponsored schools.

Former Wolfpack assistant Orlando Early was accused by the NCAA of being the middleman in the $40,000 payment to Smith. Gottfried is charged with a “failure to monitor” Early’s actions in Smith’s recruitment.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Sept. 1

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Washington Nationals in a 6-0 loss to the Phillies, ending his career-best 16-game hitting streak. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Noonkester Ready to Carry on Wolfpack Punting Tradition

New NC State recruit Caden Noonkester discusses his whirlwind recruitment, his reasons for choosing the Wolfpack and his sense of responsibility to live up to the standard set by his All-ACC punting predecessors. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Adds Punter to 2021 Recruiting Class

Caden Noonkester, a punter/kickoff specialist from Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw became the heir apparent to current punter Trenton Gill by becoming the 18th commitment to the Wolfpack's 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack, Deacons Will Open Season in Primetime

NC State's season opening football game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 12 will kick off at 8 p.m. with television coverage on ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Corrigan: Making the Right Decisions During an Unprecedented Time

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan addressed a number of timely topics during a guest spot on ACC Network, including the decision to play sports events in September without fans in the stands. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: August 31

Baseball's hottest hitter Trea Turner extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games while improving his National League-leading batting average to .377 for the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Crowds For September Home Games, Crowd Noise a Possibility

NC State has announced that it will play its September home sports events, including football, without fans. It might not sound that way, though, since the ACC has approved the use of artifical crowd noise. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Women's Soccer Opts Out of Fall Season

Although the ACC plans to play a fall soccer season, NC State's women's team has announced that it won't participate because of a depleted roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gwiz Dominant As Wolfpack Splits in 'Wrestling Underground' Event

While former NC State national champion Nick Giazdowski won his bout, Tommy Gantt, the other Wolfpack alumnus on the card, went down to defeat in the UFC's Wrestling Underground 1 event. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Free Agent Hauschka Auditions With Titans

Former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka, who was released by the Buffalo Bills, began his search for a new team on Sunday by working out with the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Brett Friedlander