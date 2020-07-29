AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Indiana Coach Archie Miller Still Repping NC State

Brett Friedlander

Archie Miller might be wearing Indiana red these days. But as a recent Zoom conference with his team's media revealed, his blood still pumps the red of the NC State Wolfpack.

Check out the upper right hand corner of the screenshot of his call. It's a framed No. 11 jersey from his playing days in Raleigh, right above a panoramic photo of a packed PNC Arena.

Archie Miller zoom
Thanks to Tom Brew of SI Hoosiers Now for the heads up on pointing this out ...

Miller is entering his fourth season coaching the Hoosiers after a successful run at Dayton.

He played for the Wolfpack from 1998-2002, following his older brother to Raleigh. Sean Miller was an assistant to coach Herb Sendek.

Although small in stature at just 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds soaking wet, Miller was a major contributor to the Wolfpack, especially as a long-range shooter. His 218 career three-point baskets still rank among the top 10 in school history, as does his .429 shooting percentage from beyond the arc and his .846 percentage from the free throw line.

Miller was a tenacious competitor whose leadership helped State advance all the way to the ACC tournament championship game in his senior season. The Wolfpack won 23 games and beat Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA tournament that year, as well.

Given ESPN's penchant for creating interesting story lines, don't be surprised if Miller's Hoosiers are matched up against his alma mater in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at some point in the near future.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

NC State baseball players in college summer leagues had a good night Tuesday, but things didn't go as well in the Major League season debut for for Wolfpack pitcher Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Emmert: Shortened Fall Schedule Could be 'Very Helpful' Amid Pandemic

Brett Friedlander

ACC Not Ready to Decide on 2020 Football Schedule

According to several media outlets, ACC leadership has decided to delay voting on schedule alterations for the coming football season in order to give itself more time to assess its options in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Brett Friedlander

ACC Network Schedules Another 'Wolfpack Takeover'

On Tuesday, August 4, NC will take over the ACC Network with a full day of Wolfpack programing -- including replays of classic games new and old. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack basketball player Steere eligible immediately at UNCW

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk Left Off NBA Combine Candidate List

NC State forward D.J. Funderburk isn't among the list of 105 players selected by the NBA's teams as potential participants in the league's predraft scouting combine, if it is held, greatly enhancing his chances of returning to the Wolfpack next season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Fast-Rising Hoop Prospect Breon Pass Discusses Wolfpack

All Wolfpack caught up with two-sport star Breon Pass from Reidsville High School following his breakout performance at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C. to talk about his fast-rising stock and his relationship with NC State coach Kevin Keatts. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

NC State shortstop Jose Torres drove in five runs for the second time in his last three games and third time this summer, as he continues his impressive hitting in the Texas Collegiate League. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: WR Jakolbe Baldwin

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another Impressive Weekend For Terquavion Smith

NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued his assault on the summer basketball circuit by finishing off another productive weekend at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, SC. Read more

Brett Friedlander