Indiana Coach Archie Miller Still Repping NC State

Archie Miller might be wearing Indiana red these days. But as a recent Zoom conference with his team's media revealed, his blood still pumps the red of the NC State Wolfpack.

Check out the upper right hand corner of the screenshot of his call. It's a framed No. 11 jersey from his playing days in Raleigh, right above a panoramic photo of a packed PNC Arena.

Thanks to Tom Brew of SI Hoosiers Now f or the heads up on pointing this out ...

Miller is entering his fourth season coaching the Hoosiers after a successful run at Dayton.

He played for the Wolfpack from 1998-2002, following his older brother to Raleigh. Sean Miller was an assistant to coach Herb Sendek.

Although small in stature at just 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds soaking wet, Miller was a major contributor to the Wolfpack, especially as a long-range shooter. His 218 career three-point baskets still rank among the top 10 in school history, as does his .429 shooting percentage from beyond the arc and his .846 percentage from the free throw line.

Miller was a tenacious competitor whose leadership helped State advance all the way to the ACC tournament championship game in his senior season. The Wolfpack won 23 games and beat Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA tournament that year, as well.

Given ESPN's penchant for creating interesting story lines, don't be surprised if Miller's Hoosiers are matched up against his alma mater in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at some point in the near future.

