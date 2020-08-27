SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Indiana Pacers Fire Coach Nate McMillan

Brett Friedlander

While one former NC State star firmly established himself as part of the Indiana Pacers' foundation moving forward, another was told by the NBA team that his services are no longer needed.

Nate McMillan, who helped the Wolfpack to Elite Eight appearances in both 1985 and '86, was fired by the Pacers on Wednesday, less than a week after they were swept by the Miami Heat in the opening round of the league's playoffs in Orlando.

"On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I'd like to thank Nate for his years with the team," Kevin Pritchard, Indiana's president of basketball operations, said in a statement.. "This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it's in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. 

"Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland)."

McMillan spent four seasons coaching the Pacers since taking over in 2016-17. Although his 183-136 record was respectable enough. His 183 wins are the third most in team history.

His lack of playoff success, however, proved to be his undoing His postseason record with Indiana is 3-16 and 17-36 overall in his coaching career. His overall mark is 661-588.

McMillan's departure from Indiana comes just as fellow Wolfpack product T.J. Warren has begun to emerge as an important part of the team's future.

Despite missing the final two seeding games with a case of plantar facitis, Warren -- the 2014 ACC Player of the Year -- ended up averaging 26.6 points in the 10 games he played in the bubble while shooting 57% from three-point range.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Athletes Past, Present React to Sports Protests

NC State athletes of today and the recent past are react through social media to the protests of NBA players and other sports figures over the shooting of Jacob Blake and their call for social justice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The Bucks Burst the NBA Bubble. What Will Happen Next?

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/27/milwaukee-bucks-protest-jacob-blake-shooting-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

Bucks Players: 'We Are Calling for Justice for Jacob Blake'

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/27/bucks-players-statement-decision-sit-out

Brett Friedlander

Women's Basketball Assistant West Returns to Wolfpack

After spending last season at Charlotte, former NC State women's basketball assistant Nikki West has returned to the Wolfpack to fill an opening on coach Wes Moore's staff. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Game Rescheduled to Sept. 26

NC State's season opening football game at Virginia Tech, originally schedule for Saturday, Sept. 12, has been postponed for two weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak reported within the Wolfpack's athletic program. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill Signs With Eagles

NC State's contingent of defensive linemen in the NFL has grown to seven with the signing of T.Y. McGill by the Philadelphia Eagles. Read more

Brett Friedlander

On-Campus Housing Closed After New COVID Clusters Reported

As NC State enters the third day of a temporary suspension of athletic activities, the school's safety office has reported seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases. Read more

Brett Friedlander

If You Could Rewrite Wolfpack History, What Would You Change?

NC State has had more than its share of athletic disappointments over the years. If you could go back in time and change the result of what event in Wolfpack history, what would it be? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Geoffgw

SI Cover Story: The Impossibilities of Russell Wilson

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/25/si-cover-story-russell-wilson-explains-his-memorable-plays-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

State Suspends Season Tickets for 2020 Football Season

In a letter to season ticket holders, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has announced that season tickets for the 2020 football season have been suspended. He did, however, leave open the possibility of individual game sales. Read more

Brett Friedlander