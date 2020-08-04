T.J. Warren Puts Up Another Big Number for Pacers

T.J. Warren didn't have as hot a hand Monday as he did for the Indiana Pacers in his first game of the NBA's restart on Saturday, when tied a team record with nine three-pointers on the way to a career-high 53 points.

But that didn't stop the former NC State star from putting up another big number.

Warren overcame a 1 for 6 shooting performance from beyond the arc to score 34 points to lead the Pacers to a 111-100 victory against the Washington Wizards that helped solidify Indiana's playoff seeding in the NBA's Orlando bubble.

His 87 points over his past two games ties Jermaine O'Neal for the second-most ever by a Pacers player in a two-game span.

Even though he didn't shoot as well from the perimeter, Warren still finished the game at better then 50% from the floor by making 14 of his 26 field goal attempts.

He also went 5 of 5 from the free throw line while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and three steals in a much more well-rounded performance than his impressive scoring game two days earlier.

Nineteen of his points came during a third period in which the Pacers broke the game open by outscoring the Wizards 34-21.

"Everybody's stepping up, so everybody's just trying to take turns and give it all they got when they're out there," Warren said afterward. "So, it's been working so far."

