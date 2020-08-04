AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

T.J. Warren Puts Up Another Big Number for Pacers

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren didn't have as hot a hand Monday as he did for the Indiana Pacers in his first game of the NBA's restart on Saturday, when tied a team record with nine three-pointers on the way to a career-high 53 points.

But that didn't stop the former NC State star from putting up another big number.

Warren overcame a 1 for 6 shooting performance from beyond the arc to score 34 points to lead the Pacers to a 111-100 victory against the Washington Wizards that helped solidify Indiana's playoff seeding in the NBA's Orlando bubble.

His 87 points over his past two games ties Jermaine O'Neal for the second-most ever by a Pacers player in a two-game span.

Even though he didn't shoot as well from the perimeter, Warren still finished the game at better then 50% from the floor by making 14 of his 26 field goal attempts. 

He also went 5 of 5 from the free throw line while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and three steals in a much more well-rounded performance than his impressive scoring game two days earlier.

Nineteen of his points came during a third period in which the Pacers broke the game open by outscoring the Wizards 34-21.

"Everybody's stepping up, so everybody's just trying to take turns and give it all they got when they're out there," Warren said afterward. "So, it's been working so far."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

NC State's Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020, which includes six members, will have to wait a little longer before being officially inducted into the school's shrine. Read more

Brett Friedlander

VA Tech CB Caleb Farley Discusses Decision to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Brett Friedlander

Big Man Prospect Wheeler High on Wolfpack

NC State is considered the favorite to land 6-foot-11 2021 center Roosevelt Wheeler, a long, athletic four-star prospect who led John Marshall to the Virginia Class 2 state championship last season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Warren's Scoring Outburst no Surprise to State Fans, Teammates

T.J. Warren lived up to his nickname "Tony Buckets" while scoring 53 points for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. It's a performance that surprised a lot of people, but not his teammates or anyone else that has seen the former NC State star at his best. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Eventful Weekend Raises Doubts on Whether NCAA Can (or Should) Survive

Brett Friedlander

State Makes Cut for Devin Lee, Jordan Poole Decision Coming Soon

While one major recruiting target has included NC State in his top six, another even more important prospect reports that's almost ready to announce his commitment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

What Does an Official NC State Offer Letter Look Like?

August 1 is the first day official written scholarship offers can go out in the class of 2021 and NC State coach Dave Doeren wasted no time sending them to all 15 of his program's committed recruits, as well as the Wolfpack's top remaining targets. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

A.J. Black

TJ Warren Goes for 53 in NBA Bubble Debut

Former NC State star T.J. Warren had a career night in his first game in the NBA's coronavirus bubble, hitting for 53 points for the Indiana Pacers in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

P5 Leaders Exploring Possibility of Staging Own Fall Championships

Brett Friedlander

NC Prep Football News Yearbook is Back

After a four-year hiatus, the definitive preseason preview of North Carolina high school football has returned, featuring rankings, schedules and players to watch for every public school team in the state. Read more

Brett Friedlander