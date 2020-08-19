T.J. Warren Scores 22 in NBA Playoff Debut

T.J. Warren sat out the Indiana Pacers' final two seeding games in the NBA's bubble last week with a case of plantar facitis.

But after waiting six professional seasons to make his playoff debut, he wasn't about to miss Monday's matchup against the Miami Heat.

Although the Pacers didn't win, falling in 113-101 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven first round series, the former NC State star showed no ill effects from his sore foot while scoring 22 points.

He tied for team-honor honors with another former ACC Player of the Year, Virginia's Malcolm Brogdon.

Warren regained the hot hand he had while earning first-team NBA All-Seeding Game recognition by making four of his five three-point attempts and going 9 of 18 from the floor.

He averaged 31 points per game during the seeding round while shooting nearly 58% from the field and 52% from 3-point range.

Warren spent the first five seasons of his career with the Phoenix Sunday, who averaged only 25 wins per season during his tenure. He was presented a better chance at playing in the postseason after being traded to Indiana, a perennial Eastern Conference playoff qualifier, last summer.

Monday his wait finally ended, although without the usual playoff atmosphere because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the circumstances of no crowds and no homecourt advantage, it's going to be different for sure," Warren told Pacers.com before Monday's game. "But it's still playoff basketball at the end of the day. We're very excited and very amped up to get out there and compete."

