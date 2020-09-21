A.J. Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior wing A.J. Taylor, who played in only one game after joining NC State's basketball team as a junior college transfer, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

He is expected to leave the program, although he is still listed on the roster posted on State's official website, GoPack.com. His decision to leave is likely based on the influx of talent in coach Kevin Keatts' 2020 recruiting class. It is unlikely that he would have played a signifciant role this season.

A 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing, Taylor scored one point, had two rebounds and blocked a shot in three minutes off the bench in the Wolfpack's season opening overtime loss to Georgia Tech.

He also saw action in State's exhibition game against Mount Olive, posting seven points on 3 of 8 shooting (1 of 3 three-pointers) with three rebounds in 20 minutes.

Taylor missed the rest of the season with a lingering knee injury that had been bothering him before he arrived at State.

Before coming to the Wolfpack, Taylor played a season at Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 2018-2019 while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three-point range.

Although he is a native of Davenport, Iowa, Taylor has ties to Triangle. His stepfather Hadley played college basketball at NC Central.

