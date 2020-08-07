T.J. Warren's Hot Hand Finally Cools Against Former Team

T.J. Warren's hot hand finally went cold on Thursday.

And it happened at the worst possible time.

Not only did the former NC State star go just 7 of 20 from the floor and 1 of 5 from three-point range for the Indiana Pacers in a 114-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando, he did it against the team that traded him for "cash considerations" last offseason.

Perhaps Warren was trying too hard to prove himself to his old team or maybe the Suns were motivated to shut him down. Either way, his 15 points were more than half of his average for his first three games of the league's restart following a four-month coronavirus layoff.

Warren set a career high with 53 points on Saturday in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers before hitting for 32 or more in wins against the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic, shooting better than 62.3% from the floor along the way.

His 119 points tied a team record for a three-game stretch.

Although his offensive game suffered on Thursday, Warren still managed to make a positive contribution for his team. He led the Pacers with 11 rebounds.

Things won't get any easier for Indiana from here. It plays the LeBron James and the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers in its next game on Saturday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC