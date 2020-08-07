AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

T.J. Warren's Hot Hand Finally Cools Against Former Team

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren's hot hand finally went cold on Thursday.

And it happened at the worst possible time.

Not only did the former NC State star go just 7 of 20 from the floor and 1 of 5 from three-point range for the Indiana Pacers in a 114-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando, he did it against the team that traded him for "cash considerations" last offseason.

Perhaps Warren was trying too hard to prove himself to his old team or maybe the Suns were motivated to shut him down. Either way, his 15 points were more than half of his average for his first three games of the league's restart following a four-month coronavirus layoff.

Warren set a career high with 53 points on Saturday in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers before hitting for 32 or more in wins against the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic, shooting better than 62.3% from the floor along the way.

His 119 points tied a team record for a three-game stretch.

Although his offensive game suffered on Thursday, Warren still managed to make a positive contribution for his team. He led the Pacers with 11 rebounds.

Things won't get any easier for Indiana from here. It plays the LeBron James and the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers in its next game on Saturday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down NC State's Revised 2020 Football Schedule

Notes and observations on NC State's revised football schedule, which is now set to begin -- coronavirus permitting -- on September 12 at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Quierra Luck

Colts QB Depth Among NFL's Best Thanks to Wolfpack Alumni

The potential for friction in the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback room is high after Philip Rivers was signed to take Jacoby Brissett's starting job. But the two are making the situation work, in part because of their shared NC State background. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Philip Rivers Is as Fired Up as Ever as Prepares for his Indy debut

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Open Revised 2020 Football Schedule At Virginia Tech

Assuming everything goes as planned -- and there's still no guarantee that will happen -- coach Dave Doeren's team will kick off 2020 at Virginia Tech

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Numbers Game: Who's Wearing What This Season

Seventeen returning NC State football players have switched to new numbers this season. Here's the list, along with the numbers assigned to all the Wolfpack's incoming freshmen and transfers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI All-American Ranks Cedric Seabrough Among Nation's Top 10 TE Recruits

NC State commit Cedric Seabrough of Swansboro High School in Georgia has been ranked by Sports Illustrated All-American as the No. 6 H-tight end prospect nationally in the 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Opt Outs For All-In Wolfpack as Preseason Camp Begins

While a growing number of players nationwide have decided to sit out the 2020 season because of concerns over COVID-19, all 123 players in NC State's football program were in uniform and on the practice field for the first day of preseason camp, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Warren's Scoring Binge Reaches Record Proportions

Former NC State star T.J. Warren set an Indiana Pacers franchise record for most points scored over a three-game stretch by hitting for 32 points in a win against the Orlando Magic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: 'It's Great to be Coaching Football Again'

Excitement was in the air, despite precautions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, as the NC State football team returned to the field for the first time since spring practice was halted in March. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Klyman to Return for 'Corona Senior' Season

NC State closer Kent Klyman, whose senior season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in March, has decided to use the extra year of eligibility granted to spring sports athletes by the NCAA and return to the Wolfpack in 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander