SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

T.J. Warren's First Playoff Experience Ends Quickly

Brett Friedlander

It took six long years for T.J. Warren to make his first NBA playoff appearance. It took just four quick games for his postseason debut to end.

The former NC State star scored 21 points for the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Game 4 of their first round series against the Miami Heat. But it wasn't enough to prevent a 99-87 defeat that allowed the Heat to complete a sweep of the best-of-seven series and end the Pacers' stay inside the NBA's "bubble.".

Warren has been an unexpected breakout star since the league's restart in Orlando. He got things started with a career-high 53 points in the Pacers' first game on Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He scored 32 or more in three of his next four games, including 39 in a head-to-head showdown with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite missing the final two seeding games with a case of plantar facitis, the 2014 ACC Player of the Year ended up averaging 26.6 points in the 10 games he played in the bubble while shooting 57% from three-point range. 

Warren went 8 of 17 from the floor (3 of 6 on three-pointers) In his final game of the interrupted 2019-20 season, with five rebounds and four assists.

Although he and teammates Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner all scored 20 or more points for the Pacers, the Heat -- as it had in the first three games -- took advantage of its greater balance and depth to put a quick end to the series.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If You Could Rewrite Wolfpack History, What Would You Change?

NC State has had more than its share of athletic disappointments over the years. If you could go back in time and change the result of what event in Wolfpack history, what would it be? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Geoffgw

NC State Announces Temporary Pause to Athletic Activities

An identified cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus has led NC State officials to suspend their school's athletic activities, including preseason football practice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

SlimChavey

How Will Miami, Duke Football Attendance Decisions Influence State?

Miami has announced it will allow limited attendance at his home football games this season while Duke plans to play without fans. How much if any will the decisions of NCState's ACC rivals influence what the Wolfpack ultimately does. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Doctors Feel About Playing During a Pandemic

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/24/doctor-covid-survey-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

No Wolfpack Recruits on SI99 Football Prospect Rankings

NC State has 12 committed recruits among Sports Illustrated's SI1000 High School All-American candidates, but the Wolfpack was shut out of the publication's rankings of the top 99 prospects in the Class of 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Puts Exclamation Point on Big Week

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner is on a tear for the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Sunday, he picked up three more hits against the Miami Marlins, including a triple, to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Juston Burris Feels Right at Home With Panthers

Former NC State defensive back Juston Burris signed a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers to help the team rebuild under new coach Matt Rhule. The fact that he's able to return to his home state to play is just a bonus. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

BFried

ECU, Charlotte Become Latest NC Schools to go Online Only

https://wlos.com/news/local/ecu-unc-charlotte-adjust-fall-semesters-amid-covid-19-concerns

Brett Friedlander

Kiara Leslie Posts First WNBA Double Figure Effort

Given more playing time because of an injury to teammate Emma Meesseman, NC State product Kiara Leslie scored a career-high 10 points for the Washington Mystics in an overtime loss to the Dallas Wings. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Game 3 Rally Falls Short for Warren, Pacers

Former NC State star T.J. Warren scored 23 points to help the Indiana Pacers battle back from a 20-point deficit, but rally wasn't enough to prevent a 124-115 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first round NBA playoff series. Read more

Brett Friedlander