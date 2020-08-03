Big Man Prospect Wheeler High on Wolfpack

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts came up short in his pursuit of five-star shooting guard Matthew Cleveland, who committed to ACC rival Florida State last week.

But it appears as though he and the Wolfpack have a chance to come out smelling like a rose in their recruitment of another top target.

That's rose, as in "Big Rose," the nickname by which 6-foot-11 center Roosevelt Wheeler is known.

According to Eric Bossi, national basketball recruiting analyst for Rivals.com, State is the favorite to land the four-star Class of 2021 prospect from John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va.

Wheeler has kept his cards close to the vest when it comes to his recruitment and has not given any indication that he's close to making a decision on his college choice.

But he did take an official visit to State last Sept. 17 and has made several other unofficial trips to Raleigh.

Wheeler averaged a double-double at 15.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game as a junior last season in helping John Marshall to the Virginia Class 2 state championship. His length and athleticism make him a good fit for an uptempo system such as the one Keatts prefers.

He also averaged better the four blocked shots per game, giving him the added element of an elite rim protector in the mold of current State big man Manny Bates.

Although Wheeler has yet to announce a list of finalists, Bossi has ranked the contenders with the Wolfpack on top, followed by VCU, ACC rival Louisville, Memphis and LSU.

Keatts already has two committed players in the Class of 2021, four-star guard Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central High School and four-star power forward Ernest Ross of Santa Fe High School in Alachua, Fla.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC