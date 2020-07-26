AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Target Breon Pass Opening Eyes at Basketball Showcase Event

Brett Friedlander

Breon Pass was an all-state selection in both football and basketball at Reidsville High School last season. But as a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate with multiple Power 5 offers, including NC State, he has been a higher-regarded prospect as a wide receiver than as a point guard.

But that didn't stop the  6-foot, 170-pound two-sport star from following his heart and announcing his intention to concentrate solely on his first athletic love, basketball, once he gets to college.

It's a decision that's looking better with each game Pass plays for Tea Marie Hoops at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C. this weekend.

Playing on a team that also features State commit Terquavion Smith, Pass has opened a lot of eyes by putting together strong performances in his first three games of the event.

He scored 16 points off the bench Thursday night in an opening 77-76 loss to Team Eat. He followed that up by hitting for 16 points again in Saturday's early game, an 87-79 win against Garner Road before finishing his day with an 18-point performance in a 79-74 loss to Team Charlotte.

Pass has proved to be a talented complement to Smith, a Farmville Central ace who continued his summer scoring binge with a team-leading 19 points in both games Saturday.

With Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts having been one of the first Power 5 coaches to offer Pass a basketball scholarship, there's a possibility that Smith and Pass could someday share the same backcourt at State.

Pass averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals as a point guard for a Reidsville team that advanced to the state quarterfinals. He shot 44.2 percent from three-point range.

Tea Marie Hoops has one more game left to play in the event on Sunday

In addition to lighting up the scoreboard in Rock Hill, Pass also dispelled rumors that he was planning to reclassify to the Class of 2022 and transfer to a higher-profile academy by Tweeting that he is staying both in the Class of 2021 and at Reidsville for his senior season.

