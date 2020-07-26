AllWolfpack
Another Impressive Weekend For Terquavion Smith

Brett Friedlander

NC State basketball commit Terquavion Smith finished off a third straight weekend of dominant play on the summer circuit Sunday.

The four-star scoring machine from Farmville Central scored a team-leading 16 points to pace his team, Tea Marie Hoops, to an 82-75 victory against Lions 2.0 in the final game of the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C.

Although Tea Marie didn't fare as well in this event as it did at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach and Big Shots Nationals the previous two weeks by going 2-2, Smith averaged 17.3 points over the four games.

In doing so, he showed an ability to score in a number of different ways, according to Zain Motani of the High School Basketball Happenings Podcast. 

Here's what Motani had to say about Smith's play:

"The NC State commit takes tough shots and make tough shots. And when I say tough shots, I mean tough shots. The degree of difficulty on some of his three-pointers was off the charts, but he was on fire. He also added a few of his vintage left-handed tomahawk slams. I can’t recollect a Smith game in recent memory in which he has not had at least two left-handed slams."

Smith, a 6-foot-3 guard who led Farmville to back-to-back 2A state championships, is the No. 3-ranked player in North Carolina for the Class of 2021. He committed to to the Wolfpack in February 2019.

Two of Smith's Tea Marie teammates who are also being pursued by the Wolfpack, also had standout performances in Rock Hill. 

Class of 2021 point guard Breon Pass of Reidsville High School -- an all-state selection in both basketball and football -- scored in double figures in each of the first three games of the weekend while showing strong court leadership skills. 

De'Ante Green, a 6-9 2022 power forward from The Christ School in Arden, scored a team-leading 20 points in Saturday's late game before hitting for 15 in Sunday's win. 

