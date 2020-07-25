AllWolfpack
Terquavion Smith Stays Hot at Queen City Showcase

Brett Friedlander

NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued his assault on the summer basketball circuit Friday with another strong performance in the opening game of the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C.

Although Smith's team, Tea Marie Hoops, came out on the short end of a 77-76 result -- losing on a late basket -- the 6-foot-3 guard from Farmville Central finished with 15 points.

Smith's performance is a continuation of the previous two weeks in which he earned MVP honors at a tournament in Myrtle Beach before finishing last week's event -- also in Rock Hill -- as the second-leading scorer in the field.

Smith, the No. 3-ranked player in North Carolina, has led his high school team to back-to-back 2A state championships. He committed to to the Wolfpack in February 2019.

Smith's Tea Marie teammate Breon Pass from Reidsville High School also had an impressive performance Friday with 16 points..

Pass is an interesting prospect who was an all-state selection as a junior last season in both football and basketball. He has been offered a by the Wolfpack's Kevin Keatts and Dave Doeren, but recently announced his decision to concentrate on basketball in college.

Louisville commit Bobby Pettiford Jr. led Tea Marie -- which is scheduled to play twice Saturday -- with 18 points. 

