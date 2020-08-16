SI.com
Different Team, Same Result for Terquavion Smith on Summer Circuit

Brett Friedlander

Different uniform, same results for Terquavion Smith.

After starting the summer putting up impressive numbers for Tea Marie Sports, the first player to commit to coach Kevin Keatts' 2021 NC State recruiting class kept his hot hand going Saturday into in his first event for Team CP3 on Saturday.

The combo guard from Farmville Central High School scored 25 points in his team's second game of the night at the Phenom Hoop Havoc in Rock Hill, S.C., helping Team CP3 eke out a hard-fought 78-76 victory against Team Charlotte.

Earlier in the day, he and his teammates -- which include Wolfpack target Breon Pass and Louisville commits Bobby Pettiford andEric van der Heijden-- rolled to a 92-81 win against BMaze Elite UAA.

Smith and CP3's U17 team return to action on Sunday with a matchup against an equally loaded Team Eat.

A 6-foot-3 guard who led Farmville Central to back-to-back 2A state championships, Smith is the No. 3-ranked player in North Carolina for the Class of 2021. He has shown an ability to score at several levels throughout the summer, but has been especially impressive with his range and consistency from three-point range.

 He committed to to the Wolfpack in February 2019 and along with Florida power forward Ernest Ross, is one of two players currently pledged to Keatts' 2021 class.

Basketball

