SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Warren's 'Bubble' May Be About to Burst

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren's bubble may finally have burst and as a result, the Indiana Pacers' stay in it may be coming to an end.

The former NC State star was held to 14 points, his second-lowest total in eight games since the NBA's "bubble" restart in Orlando, as the Pacers suffered a 109-100 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their best-of-seven opening round playoff series.

The Heat now leads the series 2-0.

Warren, a first-team All-Seeding Round selection, averaged 31 points per game over the completion of the league's regular season while shooting nearly 58% from the field and 52% from three-point range.

Included in that performance was a career-high 52-point performance.

After missing the final two seeding games with a case of plantar facitis, Warren scored 22 points on Tuesday in the first postseason appearance of his six-year professional career.

Thursday, however, he missed all five of his three-point attempts while going just 7 of 15 from the floor, He also had six rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes of action. The 2014 ACC Player of the Year's previous "bubble" low was a 12-point effort, also against the Heat, during his final seeding game on Aug. 10

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with live television coverage on TNT.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NC State Moves All Fall Classes Online

NC State has become the latest ACC school to shift all its classes online for the fall semester, effectively creating a bubble for its athletes hoping to play the football season as scheduled. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Quierra Luck

Wolfpack Ready to do Whatever it Takes to Save Season

NC State football coach Dave Doeren isn't a fan of online only classes. But as his players agree, he's all for it if that's what it takes to have college football in 2020.  Read more

Brett Friedlander

UNC Athletics Temporarily Suspends Athletic Activities

https://www.si.com/college/unc/basketball/unc-suspends-athletics

Brett Friedlander

Ramifications of NCAA Decision to Grant an Extra Year of Eligibility

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/20/ncaa-extra-year-eligibility-difficulties-inflated-rosters

Brett Friedlander

Thayer Thomas Working to Become a More 'Proehlific' Receiver

Unable to work with NC State coaches during the spring and summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, junior receiver Thayer Thomas turned to former NFL pass-catcher Ricky Proehl to raise his game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Finally Gets to 'Play Some Football'

NC State's players were excited to be back in pads and hitting one another again for the first time since spring practice was prematurely halted in March. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wake Forest's Surratt Latest Wolfpack Opponent to Opt Out

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt became the 16th player from an ACC school and fourth SI preseason all-conference selection to announce his decision not to play this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. All 16 are members of teams on NC State's schedule. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Report: ACC considers limited student body, scrapping 'and-one'

https://www.si.com/college/tmg/mark-blaudschun/acc-plan

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren Scores 22 in NBA Playoff Debut

Former NC State star T.J. Warren showed no ill effects from the foot issue that sidelined him for the Indiana Pacers' final two seeding games, but his 22 points in first career playoff game wasn't enough to life his team past the Miami Heat. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Torres Named to Texas Collegiate League All-Star Team

NC State shortstop Jose Torres capped a breakout summer for the Amarillo Sod Squad with his selection to the Texas Collegiate League's postseason all-star team. Read more

Brett Friedlander