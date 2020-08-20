Warren's 'Bubble' May Be About to Burst

T.J. Warren's bubble may finally have burst and as a result, the Indiana Pacers' stay in it may be coming to an end.

The former NC State star was held to 14 points, his second-lowest total in eight games since the NBA's "bubble" restart in Orlando, as the Pacers suffered a 109-100 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their best-of-seven opening round playoff series.

The Heat now leads the series 2-0.

Warren, a first-team All-Seeding Round selection, averaged 31 points per game over the completion of the league's regular season while shooting nearly 58% from the field and 52% from three-point range.

Included in that performance was a career-high 52-point performance.

After missing the final two seeding games with a case of plantar facitis, Warren scored 22 points on Tuesday in the first postseason appearance of his six-year professional career.

Thursday, however, he missed all five of his three-point attempts while going just 7 of 15 from the floor, He also had six rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes of action. The 2014 ACC Player of the Year's previous "bubble" low was a 12-point effort, also against the Heat, during his final seeding game on Aug. 10

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with live television coverage on TNT.

