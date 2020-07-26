AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Former State Star Leslie Makes Long-Awaited WNBA Debut

Brett Friedlander

It took a year longer than expected, but Kiara Leslie finally made her NBA debut on Saturday.

After missing her entire rookie season in 2019-20, the former NC State star played 13 1/2 minutes for the Washington Mystics, scoring seven points off the bench in a 101-76 victory against the Indiana Fever.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the game was played inside the WNBA's "bubble" at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Leslie, the 10th overall pick of the 2019 WNBA draft, tore the meniscus in her right knee, requiring surgery to repair the damage, just before her team's first exhibition game last season.

The 6-foot guard from Holly Springs played her final two college seasons for the Wolfpack after starting her career at Maryland. She averaged 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds during her time at State, earning first-team All-ACC honors and honorable mention AP All-American recognition as a senior in 2018-19.

Leslie scored her first professional points early in the second quarter of Saturday's game, taking an outlet pass in the open floor and scoring in transition to open up a 12-point lead.

She ended up going 2 for 5 from the floor with a three-pointer and two free throws, adding two rebounds and a blocked shot for the defending WNBA champions.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Target Breon Pass Opening Eyes at Basketball Showcase Event

While NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued his high-scoring ways at the Queen City Showcase, his teammate Breon Pass continues to see his stock rise now that the two-sport star from Reidsville High School has decided to play basketball in college. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: OT Jaleel Davis

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's offensive tackle Jaleel Davis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

NC State shortstop Jose Torres bounced back from a rare hitless game by launching his first home run of the summer and driving in five runs for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Terquavion Smith Stays Hot at Queen City Showcase

NC State commit Terquavion Smith continued his assault on the summer basketball circuit Friday with another strong performance in the opening game of the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI All-American Rates McLaughlin to State Among Most Surprising 2021 Recruiting Decisions

Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. rates quarterback Aaron McLaughlin's decision to commit to NC State as one of the most surprising developments of the 2021 recruiting cycle thus far. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: CB Nate Evans

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's cornerback Nate Evans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Leaning Toward 10-Plus-One Schedule, Delayed Start

Although the ACC is considering several possibile schedule scenarios for the 2020 season, a reports suggests that a plan for 10 conference games along with a "plus one"nonconference contest is emerging as the favorite. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: WR Micah Crowell

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's WR Micah Crowell. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Rakeim Ashford Discusses Wolfpack Recruitment, Commitment

Rakeim Ashford of Jones County Junior College in Mississippi explains the factors that went into his decision to join the NC State football team for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another Watch List For Trenton Gill

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been named to his second wat h list of the football preseason. This time it’s the Wuerffel Trophy. Read more

Brett Friedlander