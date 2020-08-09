TJ Warren Outduels LeBron In Bounce Back Performance

T.J. Warren has a long way to go before he’s compared favorably to LeBron James.

But for one night at least, the former NC State scoring machine got the better of the NBA’s signature superstar.

Playing for the Indiana Pacers, Warren bounced back from an off night against his former team in his previous game to score 39 points Saturday and outduel James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warren went 15 for 22 from the floor and was 5 of 8 from three-point range to lead the Pacers to a 116-111 win in the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando.

James finished with 31 points.

Warren was held to 15 points on 7 of 20 shooting on Thursday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the team that traded him last offseason for “cash considerations.”

But he got off to a hot start Saturday, outscoring the entire Lakers team 18-17 in the first quarter. He finished just as strong, producing his his team’s final seven points to close out the victory.

it was the fourth time in five games since the NBA restarted its season last week that the 2014 ACC Player of the Year has scored 32 or more points.

Warren set a career high with 53 points last Saturday in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers before hitting for 34 and 32 in wins against the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic, shooting better than 62.3% from the floor along the way.

His 119 points tied a team record for a three-game stretch.

