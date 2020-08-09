AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

TJ Warren Outduels LeBron In Bounce Back Performance

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren has a long way to go before he’s compared favorably to LeBron James.

But for one night at least, the former NC State scoring machine got the better of the NBA’s signature superstar.

Playing for the Indiana Pacers, Warren bounced back from an off night against his former team in his previous game to score 39 points Saturday and outduel James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warren went 15 for 22 from the floor and was 5 of 8 from three-point range to lead the Pacers to  a 116-111 win in the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando. 

James finished with 31 points.

Warren was held to 15 points on 7 of 20 shooting on Thursday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the team that traded him last offseason for “cash considerations.”

But he got off to a hot start Saturday, outscoring the entire Lakers team 18-17 in the first quarter. He finished just as strong, producing his his team’s final seven points to close out the victory.

it was the fourth time in five games since the NBA restarted its season last week that the 2014 ACC Player of the Year has scored 32 or more points.

Warren set a career high with 53 points last Saturday in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers before hitting for 34 and 32 in wins against the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic, shooting better than 62.3% from the floor along the way.

His 119 points tied a team record for a three-game stretch.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Machinery Is in Motion to Postpone the 2020 College FB Season

Brett Friedlander

Jordan Poole: 'I Can Definitely Feel the Love" from NC State

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Jordan Poole discusses his commitment to NC State, why he felt the Wolfpack is the best fit for him and the importance of his decision for both himself and coach Dave Doeren's program. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Lands a Big One in Top LB Target Poole

SI All-American candidate Jordan Poole took longer than expected to make his college decision, but the wait was worth it for NC State. The top linebacker target from West Stanly High School has committed to the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Summer of Learning for Wolfpack's DeAngelo Giles

NC State freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles had a successful summer playing in the Coastal Plain League, even though his statistics might not reflect it. Read more

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren's Scoring Binge Has the Pacers' Future Looking Bright

Brett Friedlander

'New' Leary Takes Command For Wolfpack

A season of experience, a summer of hard work and a vote of confidence from coach Dave Doeren have helped quarterback Devin Leary become a more forceful leader for NC State heading into the upcoming season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren's Hot Hand Finally Cools Against Former Team

After scoring 119 points his first three games of the NBA restart, former NC State star TJ Warren finally cooled off for the Indiana Pacers in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, the team that traded him for cash considerations last offseason. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Breaking Down NC State's Revised 2020 Football Schedule

Notes and observations on NC State's revised football schedule, which is now set to begin -- coronavirus permitting -- on September 12 at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Quierra Luck

Colts QB Depth Among NFL's Best Thanks to Wolfpack Alumni

The potential for friction in the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback room is high after Philip Rivers was signed to take Jacoby Brissett's starting job. But the two are making the situation work, in part because of their shared NC State background. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Philip Rivers Is as Fired Up as Ever as Prepares for his Indy debut

Brett Friedlander