SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Some Athletic Activities Resume, Football Still Halted

Brett Friedlander

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan issued a statement Friday announcing the resumption of athletic activities for 12 of its teams, effective immediately.

Football, however, is not among them.

The school suspended those activities, including football practice, on Monday in response to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests within the program. 

Although it has not been speficied which teams were involved or whether the positive tests were among players, coaches or support personnel, Friday's announcement makes it clear that the football program has been affected more than the Wolfpack's other teams.

Here is Corrigan's statement in its entirety:

"We have tested every single team since we paused activities and we're glad we can announce the resumption of activities today for 12 of our programs. We will be testing our football again, consistent with our process of testing twice per week, and will make a decision on the next possible steps when we have additional information available to us. We will continue to evaluate the most responsible path forward for our remaining programs and will provide futher updates as possible."

Monday's athletic shutdown came after State's latest round of 693 COVID-19 tests revealed 22 new positives among members of the athletic department. 

Because ACC protocols require that those testing positive for COVID-19, along with those that have come into contact with them, must be quarantined for 10-14 days, it could be well into next week before football practice is resumed.

The Wolfpack's season opening game at Virginia Tech, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, has already been moved to Sept. 26. The 2020 season is now set to open on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. 

"The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed,” Doeren said when the date change was announced Wednesday. “There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and reacclimate after pausing our practices.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coaches Preparing for 2022 Football Recruiting Blitz

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff are gearing up to kick their 2022 recruiting effort into high gear on Sept. 1, the day they're allowed by NCAA rules to start having official contact with high school juniors. Read more

Brett Friedlander

2020 Fantasy Football Draft Guide Live Stream: Friday at Noon

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/08/27/fantasy-football-draft-rankings

Brett Friedlander

Jacoby Brissett Leads Effort Registering Colts Teammates to Vote

https://clutchpoints.com/colts-news-jacoby-brissett-frank-reich-lead-effort-registering-team-vote/

Brett Friedlander

Former State Kicker Hauschka Released by Bills

The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka. But because the move was likely financially motivated, he doesn't figure to be out of work long. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Indiana Pacers Fire Coach Nate McMillan

Nate McMillian, who played his college ball at NC State, has been relieved of his duties as coach of the Indiana Pacers less than a week after the team was swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Athletes Past, Present React to Sports Protests

NC State athletes of today and the recent past are react through social media to the protests of NBA players and other sports figures over the shooting of Jacob Blake and their call for social justice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The Bucks Burst the NBA Bubble. What Will Happen Next?

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/27/milwaukee-bucks-protest-jacob-blake-shooting-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

Bucks Players: 'We Are Calling for Justice for Jacob Blake'

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/27/bucks-players-statement-decision-sit-out

Brett Friedlander

Women's Basketball Assistant West Returns to Wolfpack

After spending last season at Charlotte, former NC State women's basketball assistant Nikki West has returned to the Wolfpack to fill an opening on coach Wes Moore's staff. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Game Rescheduled to Sept. 26

NC State's season opening football game at Virginia Tech, originally schedule for Saturday, Sept. 12, has been postponed for two weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak reported within the Wolfpack's athletic program. Read more

Brett Friedlander