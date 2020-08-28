Some Athletic Activities Resume, Football Still Halted

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan issued a statement Friday announcing the resumption of athletic activities for 12 of its teams, effective immediately.

Football, however, is not among them.

The school suspended those activities, including football practice, on Monday in response to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Although it has not been speficied which teams were involved or whether the positive tests were among players, coaches or support personnel, Friday's announcement makes it clear that the football program has been affected more than the Wolfpack's other teams.

Here is Corrigan's statement in its entirety:

"We have tested every single team since we paused activities and we're glad we can announce the resumption of activities today for 12 of our programs. We will be testing our football again, consistent with our process of testing twice per week, and will make a decision on the next possible steps when we have additional information available to us. We will continue to evaluate the most responsible path forward for our remaining programs and will provide futher updates as possible."

Monday's athletic shutdown came after State's latest round of 693 COVID-19 tests revealed 22 new positives among members of the athletic department.

Because ACC protocols require that those testing positive for COVID-19, along with those that have come into contact with them, must be quarantined for 10-14 days, it could be well into next week before football practice is resumed.

The Wolfpack's season opening game at Virginia Tech, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, has already been moved to Sept. 26. The 2020 season is now set to open on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

"The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed,” Doeren said when the date change was announced Wednesday. “There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and reacclimate after pausing our practices.”

