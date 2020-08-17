Moore, Antonelli Among Most Influential in Women's Basketball

Current Wolfpack coach Wes Moore and former Wolfpack star Debbie Antonelli have been recognized for their contributions to women's basketball with inclusion on a list of the 100 most influential figures in the sport.

The list was compiled by Silver Waves Media, which consulted with athletic directors, university presidents, agents broadcasters and various others across multiple levels of women's basketball to tally the list.

Moore earned his spot by being one of the winningest coaches in the country with 725 career victories, including a win against Florida State last March that gave State its first ACC tournament championship in 29 years.

The homespun 63-year-old is the first coach in ever to take three different teams to the NCAA tournament at the Division I, II, and III levels, having coached at Maryvale, Francis Marion and Chattanooga before returning to State -- where he served as an assistant under Hall of Famer Kay Yow.

In addition to 13 NCAA appearances and 10 conference championships, Moore's teams have womn 20 or more games 26 times and recorded only one losing season. He has won seven conference Coach of the Year awards, most recently in 2017.

Former Wolfpack star and ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli Mark Hoffman/USAToday sports

Antonelli is one of the best and most respected basketball analysts in the business, working both men's and women's games for ESPN, among other networks. in addition to college games, she also covers the WNBA as the lead play by play announcer for the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

As a player for the Wolfpack under her maiden name Debbie Mulligan, Antonelli was a three-year starter at guard for coach Yow's teams from 1984-86, leading State to the NCAA tournament in each season. She earned the NC State Alumni Athletic Trophy, awarded annually to the school's outstanding senior athlete, following her senior season.

Moore is one of six ACC women's basketball head coaches to make the list. Newly hired Kara Lawson of Duke, Louisville's Jeff Walz of Louisville, Notre Dame's Niele Ivey, Syracuse's Quentin Hillsman and Florida State's Sue Semrau are the others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC