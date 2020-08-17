SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Moore, Antonelli Among Most Influential in Women's Basketball

Brett Friedlander

Current Wolfpack coach Wes Moore and former Wolfpack star Debbie Antonelli have been recognized for their contributions to women's basketball with inclusion on a list of the 100 most influential figures in the sport.

The list was compiled by Silver Waves Media, which consulted with athletic directors, university presidents, agents broadcasters and various others across multiple levels of women's basketball to tally the list. 

Moore earned his spot by being one of the winningest coaches in the country with 725 career victories, including a win against Florida State last March that gave State its first ACC tournament championship in 29 years.

The homespun 63-year-old is the first coach in ever to take three different teams to the NCAA tournament at the Division I, II, and III levels, having coached at Maryvale, Francis Marion and Chattanooga before returning to State -- where he served as an assistant under Hall of Famer Kay Yow.

In addition to 13 NCAA appearances and 10 conference championships, Moore's teams have womn 20 or more games 26 times and recorded only one losing season. He has won seven conference Coach of the Year awards, most recently in 2017.

Debbie Antonelli
Former Wolfpack star and ESPN analyst Debbie AntonelliMark Hoffman/USAToday sports

Antonelli is one of the best and most respected basketball analysts in the business, working both men's and women's games for ESPN, among other networks. in addition to college games, she also covers the WNBA as the lead play by play announcer for the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

As a player for the Wolfpack under her maiden name Debbie Mulligan, Antonelli was a three-year starter at guard for coach Yow's teams from 1984-86, leading State to the NCAA tournament in each season. She earned the NC State Alumni Athletic Trophy, awarded annually to the school's outstanding senior athlete, following her senior season.

Moore is one of six ACC women's basketball head coaches to make the list. Newly hired Kara Lawson of Duke, Louisville's Jeff Walz of Louisville, Notre Dame's Niele Ivey, Syracuse's Quentin Hillsman and Florida State's Sue Semrau are the others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: August 17

https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin/football/wisconsin-badgers-news-ncaa-college-football-big-ten-sec-acc

Brett Friedlander

ACC Opt-Out Tracker: Who's Not Playing In 2020

All 15 ACC players that have decided not to play this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, three of which are preseason SI all-conference selections, play for teams on NC State's schedule. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Colts Backup QB Jacoby Brissett: ‘I Know I'm a Starter in This League’

https://www.si.com/nfl/colts/news/colts-jacoby-brissett-i-know-i-am-a-starter

Brett Friedlander

True Freshman Adjusting Well Despite Obstacles

Although it's still too early to tell who might get on the field early and how much they'll play NC State football coach Dave Doeren said he's been impressed with the way his newcomers have looked through the opening week of preseason camp. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Different Team, Same Result for Terquavion Smith on Summer Circuit

After dominating for Tea Marie Hoops in his first few events of the summer basketball circuit, NC State commit Terquavion Smith is putting up big numbers for Team CP3. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Knizner Comes Out Swinging for St. Louis Cardinals

Filling in for prennial All-Star Yadier Molina, who is on the Injured List after testing positive for COVID-19, former NC State catcher Andrew Knizner went 2 for 3 in his first game of the 2020 season for the St. Louis Cardinals. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Liberty COVID Protocols Raise NC State Concerns

If Liberty University isn't adequately testing its football players, coaches and staff for the coronavirus, should NC State start looking for a new opponent to play in its "plus-one" game this season? Read more

Brett Friedlander

How and Why Conferences Are Arriving at Opposing Medical Conclusions

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/14/ncaa-football-covid-medical-experts-big-ten-pac-12

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Managing COVID Better Than Most

While ACC rivals Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Florida State have all experienced issues dealing with the spread of COVID-19 this week, NC State reports good news in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Warren Earns Place Among NBA Bubble Elite

T.J. Warren's performance since the NBA season restarted inside its bubble in Orlando has earned the NC State and Indiana Pacers star a place on Sports Illustrated's "All-Seeding Games First Team." Read more

Brett Friedlander