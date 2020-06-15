Konig Signs With Team in Switzerland

Aislinn Konig is a Canadian citizen who played college basketball in the United States at NC State. Now, she's headed to Switzerland to begin her professional career.

The former Wolfpack star, who was the MVP of her team's run to the ACC tournament championship in March, has signed with Elfic Fribourg of the Swiss Basketball League. She joins a team that won its most recent league championship in 2019.

The 5-foot-10 combo guard from Surrey, B.C., averaged a career-high 11.0 points per game in 2019-20 while leading the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.27) against conference opponents and earning second-team All-ACC recognition.

Her leadership and three-point shooting helped lead the Wolfpack to a 28-4 overall mark, a school record 14 regular season ACC wins and State's first conference tournament championship since 1991.

Konig finished her college career as the 34th Wolfpack player to surpass the 1,000 point mark and her career total of 294 three-pointers places her second on State's all-time list.

She was hoping to sneak into the third and final found of the WNBA draft back in April. But when that didn't happen, her resolve to get to the league was only strengthened.

"It’s disappointing, but it’s not the end of the world," she said of getting passed over in the draft. "I believe that I’ll have other opportunities to get a shot in the WNBA. It’s just a matter of timing and making sure I’m prepared for it.”

Basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli, also a former Wolfpack star, said that Konig has the kind of skills that translate to the professional game no matter where that happens to be.

“Her international credibility brings something to the table," Antonelli said. "Her ability to shoot the ball and score,”Antonelli said earlier this week. “The way that she can stretch the floor and her ability to play the point and have a big point who can see over the top of most pick-and-roll defenses, and all the ball screen defenses. I think those help her."

It is not known when the Swiss Basketball League season will begin because of the coronavirus pandemic. Elfic Fribourg has not yet posted a schedule on its website.

