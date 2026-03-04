Angel Reese Was Emotional Sitting Courtside at Brother Julian’s Wizards Game

Angel Reese’s younger brother Julian (who also goes by Juju) made his second NBA start on Tuesday night, and the WNBA star was seated courtside to support him.

Reese made his NBA debut and first start on Monday for the Wizards. He signed a two-way contract with Washington on Saturday, which his sister was extremely excited about.

The Wizards played in Orlando on Tuesday, and this time Angel was in attendance sporting her brother’s jersey. At one point, Reese was seen wiping tears away as she watched her “baby brother” live out his NBA dreams. What a supportive sibling duo.

She quote tweeted the video by posting a throwback photo of the sibling duo as kids. Now the Reese siblings are both professional basketball players.

In Tuesday’s 126–109 loss to the Magic, Juju recorded nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes played.

The 23-year-old WNBA star just finished her second Unrivaled season as the Rose BC lost on Saturday. She competed in four games as she made a return to basketball on Feb. 20. The WNBA’s 2026 season is up in the air as the league and the WNBAPA is still negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. The deadline for an agreement is next Tuesday, March 10.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated