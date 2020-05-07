AllWolfpack
Wes Moore on ACC Tourney MVP Konig: 'We're Fine'

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State women's basketball star Aislinn Konig raised speculation of a falling out with coach Wes Moore last month when she sidestepped a question about their relationship following the WNBA draft.

But Thursday, on a Zoom conference with members of the local media, Moore said that the situation was a misunderstanding caused by Konig's disappointment over going undrafted.

"We're fine," he said. "I love Ace and I think she's loved her time at NC State. But again, she was really disappointed at time when she didn't get drafted and I understand that."

Konig's comments came at the end of her own Zoom conference on April 21.

When asked if she'd had any conversations with Moore either before or after the draft, the sharpshooting point guard answered with an unexpectedly cryptic response.

"That's not a question that I think I should answer," she said. "I mean, it's complicated. We did a lot of good things at NC State together and I'm happy with what we've accomplished. But that's just not a question I have an answer for that is worth saying."

Some of Konig's frustration came from the fact that Moore didn't call to console her the night of the draft, something he said he now wishes he had done.

"She was probably disappointed I didn't reach out to her. I think everybody handles things like that differently. It's like me. After a loss, I don't really want to talk to anybody. 

"Looking back on it, I probably should have reached out to her a little more at that point."

Konig was second on the team in the team in scoring this season at 11.0 points per game while posting the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the ACC in conference games.

She earned second-team All-ACC recognition from the league's coaches while finishing per career as the 14th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-point mark. Her 294 three-pointers rank second on State's all-time list.

Konig capped her career by averaging 16.7 points on her way to MVP honors while leading the Wolfpack to its first ACC tournament title since 1991.

Despite those credentials, the 5-foot-10 native of Surrey, B.C. was passed over in all three rounds of the WNBA draft. According to Moore, there wasn't much he could have done to keep that from happening.

"I think we were both disappointed she didn't get drafted, but at the same time I hadn't had a whole lot of inquiries from WNBA coaches," he said.

That, however, isn't a knock on Konig. 

"The WNBA is hard, folks," Moore said. "How many teams are there, 30? At least 30. There's 12 WNBA teams. I've been told by some people inside the WNBA that some teams may not even carry 12 players this year because of a new contract agreement. So to save money they may go with 11 players. It's tough. (Konig's) agent said she might go in the third round and I guess that's what she hoped for."

Although circumstances, including the coronavirus pandemic that has put all sports on hold for the time being, will likely prevent Konig from a shot at making a WNBA roster as an undrafted free agent, she may still have a chance to get to the league by playing overseas and for the Canadian national team.

No matter what happens, Moore said that Konig will always be able to look back at her college career with pride.

"(She's) disappointed. But hey, (she) finished with an ACC championship, MVP in the ACC tournament and obviously will earn her degree here very shortly. She had a heck of a ride."

