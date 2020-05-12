Wolfpack in Top Five For 5-Star Women's Hoop Prospect

NC State is among the five finalists named Monday by five-star women's basketball prospect Jessica Timmons.

The 5-foot-8 guard has averaged 24 points or better in each of her three varsity seasons for North Mecklenburg High School. She surpassed the 1,000 career point mark as a sophomore.

In addition to the Wolfpack, the Class of 2021 recruit's other finalists include ACC rivals Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Pittsburgh, along with Mississippi State.

An athletic combo guard, Timmons is described by ESPN.com as an "athletic guard (who) manufactures shots, rises on jumper in mid-range game to the arc; brings attack mode in transition game; (is) quick off the dribble ... with catch and shoot range from beyond the arc."

She posted a 24.7 point per game mark, to go along with 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per games as a junior this season while earning first-team All-State recognition.

Timmons has yet to give an indication on when she might make her final choice of if she plans on taking any official visits once they again permissible. The NCAA has instituted a mandatory dead period for in-person contact with recruits and their family until at least May 31 because of the coronavirus crisis.

According to Wolfpack coach Wes Moore, whose team is coming off an ACC tournament championship, the current situation has made recruiting even more challenging than ever.

"I think that there are certain athletes or recruits right now that are committing because of the uncertainty. Some of them are wanting to stay closer to home because of all this," Moore said, without mentioning anyone by name, during a Zoom conference with local media last week.

"Some of them are going ahead and making their decisions because they don't feel like official visits are going to happen. Others are holding out saying ‘I want to take official visits so I'm gonna wait.’ So it's really all over the board. Everybody's a little bit different but we're working our tails off trying to get it done and trying to take advantage of the success we've had the last few years."