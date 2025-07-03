Top North Carolina Recruit Pits NC State Basketball Against Heels
NC State basketball target Cole Cloer is now down to a top eight in his recruitment, On3's Joe Tipton reported on Thursday afternoon. And Will Wade's Wolfpack survived the cut for the 6-foot-8 four-star forward from Hillsborough, N.C.
CRAZY WORK: Ex-Tar Heel Becomes NC State Man of the Month
Cloer, who transferred to Caldwell Academy in Greensboro last year and now sits at No. 32 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, also listed the Wolfpack's nearby rival, UNC, along with Indiana, Louisville, Virginia, Alabama, UConn, and reigning national champion Florida.
Wade and his staff welcomed Cloer to campus for an unofficial visit just last week, marking the first time the high-powered NC State basketball recruiters had the chance to chat with the versatile talent in person.
For now, the only two reported scheduled official visits for Cloer's senior year are to Alabama and Florida in the fall.
Meanwhile, Will Wade & Co.'s 2026 Wolfpack offer sheet hasn't produced a pledge for the first-year NC State head coach just yet. But the crew remains a contender in several high-profile races, including in the battle for Cole Cloer, who first received an offer from the program in Raleigh when Kevin Keatts was at the helm.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.