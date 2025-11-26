Will Wade's Thoughts After Wolfpack Bounces Back Against Boise State
After suffering the first loss of the 2025-26 season, No. 23 NC State rebounded with a 81-70 win over Boise State in the consolation bracket of the Southwest Maui Invitational, earning a spot in the fifth place game of the event.
The Wolfpack fixed many of the problems it showed in the loss to Seton Hall in the opening round. Head coach Will Wade pointed out many issues for the team on the defensive end after that game and his team played with a purpose on that end.
Wade spoke to members of the media about the Wolfpack's win over the Broncos, discussing the team's improved effort, defensive performance and the standout showing from Houston transfer Terrance Arceneaux, who scored a season-high 11 points off the bench.
What Wade said
Opening statement after the victory
- "I think we played better, tougher defense in the first half was really good. We were more physical. But not as good as we need to be, but we were better than we were. Give our guys credit, we were able to turn it around pretty quick against a really good Boise team. It was a good win. We needed it."
On the improved defensive effort from the Wolfpack
- "It was better. We fouled too much at the end, but Boise is always one of the 25 best teams in the country at drawing fouls. When (Javan) Buchanan gets the ball, there's nothing you can do to stop from fouling him. Southern Cal had their best defender on him last night, yesterday, and they fouled him.... But I thought we were more active. I thought our guards were more active."
- "We weren't getting blown by as much. We did more in the second half. But we told on ourselves. We've been able to do that in spurts. But having Terrance helps. He covers up some mistakes. He blocked that corner three. He covers up some mistakes and helps us there. But we've still got to be better than we were today. This was just a step in the right direction. This is nowhere near where we need to be."
On Terrance Arceneaux's massive performance off the bench
- "It's about time. We had a spirited conversation last night, me and him, and I told him, I'm tired of waiting around. You can either do it, or your ass needs to sit, and we'll just say your Achilles is hurt and we'll move on. But everything has been cleared. It's time to play. I knew he was capable. That's why we signed him. He's a good player."
- "But he's got to play, and he did a good job today, and now we've got to do it consistently because we've got to turn it around and do it again tomorrow. We've got some work to do on that, and hopefully we can get him to flip it around and have a little bit of consistency to him."
On what he'd like to see in the final game of the tournament
- "I thought we held on our own on the glass tonight, but they've been out-rebounded six times in two years. That's what they do. Coming into yesterday, they had a 78% defensive stop rate. Like they got a stop on 78% of their possessions with a defensive rebound. So like 80% of the time in the half-court, they get a stop and a rebound."
- "They are one of the best rebounding teams in the country. His teams have been that way for a long time. We've got to cut down... We can't give up 14 offensive rebounds. We gave up three team offensive rebounds to them, just where we're fumbling the ball out of bounds and that sort of stuff. We've got to be able to go get rim-level rebounds, two hands at the rim. "
- "We need to certainly do a better job there, and then offensively, we've got to be a little cleaner with our execution on some things. We had some different lineups in there, but I was also proud of Alyn Breed. He hadn't played a whole lot. "
- "But he's somebody I really trust. When you're in a tight spot, you go with the guys you trust, and I have a lot of trust and a lot of belief in Alyn. I was proud of him stepping up. Hit a three, hit a couple free throws, so that was a positive."
