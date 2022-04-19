Skip to main content
Collins added to Pack roster

Collins added to Pack roster

NC State has announced the addition of Mimi Collins

NC State has announced the addition of Mimi Collins

NC State has announced the addition of Mimi Collins to its women's basketball program. 

Collins is arriving to the Wolfpack from Maryland, where she spent the previous two seasons after transferring from Tennessee. She will be immediately eligible to play for the Wolfpack beginning with the 2022-23 season. 

In 2020-21, Collins averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds, with three double-doubles.

"We're really excited to add Mimi to our program," NC State head coach Wes Moore said in a statement released by the school. "We recruited Mimi out of high school, so we're familiar with her as a person but also as a player. She has a skill set that will serve our team well, and she will be effective all-around, from the three-point line to the rim. We can't wait to get Mimi to Raleigh and get started."
In 93 career games over her three seasons in college, Collins averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. She was named to the 2021 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team while at Maryland. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

USATSI_15723464
Basketball

Collins added to Pack roster

By Rob McLamb3 minutes ago
USATSI_18104018
Football

Pack in USFL

By Rob McLamb3 hours ago
USATSI_17708664
Basketball

Baldwin picks Pack

By Rob McLamb5 hours ago
Cat Barber 1
Basketball

Barber honored by G League

By Rob McLamb20 hours ago
Wolfpack fans cheer during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Sports

Welcome to All-Wolfpack

By Rob McLambApr 18, 2022
nc state softball stadium
Sports

Upcoming week (4/17-4/23): NC State sports

By Rob McLambApr 17, 2022
USATSI_13694362
Football

NC State believes in Houston

By Rob McLambApr 16, 2022
state baseball handshake line
Sports

NC State sweeps twin-bill

By Rob McLambApr 16, 2022
doak field
Sports

NC State changes schedule with BC

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsApr 15, 2022