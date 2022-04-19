Collins added to Pack roster

NC State has announced the addition of Mimi Collins to its women's basketball program.

Collins is arriving to the Wolfpack from Maryland, where she spent the previous two seasons after transferring from Tennessee. She will be immediately eligible to play for the Wolfpack beginning with the 2022-23 season.

In 2020-21, Collins averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds, with three double-doubles.

"We're really excited to add Mimi to our program," NC State head coach Wes Moore said in a statement released by the school. "We recruited Mimi out of high school, so we're familiar with her as a person but also as a player. She has a skill set that will serve our team well, and she will be effective all-around, from the three-point line to the rim. We can't wait to get Mimi to Raleigh and get started."

In 93 career games over her three seasons in college, Collins averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. She was named to the 2021 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team while at Maryland.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).