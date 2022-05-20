Skip to main content
Pack duo impressing at NBA Combine

Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith are making a terrific impression at the NBA Combine.

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

NC State struggles in 2021-22 but the Wolfpack might have two members of that squad playing in the NBA next season. 

Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith are both at the NBA Combine and the duo has preformed well. 

Seabron scored 17 points in the second NBA Combine scrimmage Thursday, including the game-winning basket. He drew praise from onlookers. 

Fastbreak's Brett Siegel was also impressed. 

Dereon Seabron is making a great impression at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

In the first game it was Smith who scored 17 points for his squad. Draft experts like what they are seeing. 

Terquavion Smith dunks at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. 

