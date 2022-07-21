Pack's slate for 2022-23 is complete

RALEIGH – NC State women's basketball has finalized its non-conference slate for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Featuring 11 total dates, the team's early-season schedule includes six home contests as well as a preseason exhibition inside Reynolds Coliseum.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are available for purchase at GoPack.com/WBBTickets or by calling the NC State Athletics Ticket Office at 919-865-1510.

Entering the 10th season with head coach Wes Moore at the helm, the Wolfpack is coming off of a 2021-22 season that ended with a 32-4 overall record and the program's first Elite Eight appearance since 1998. NC State defended its ACC Championship title once again, claiming its third-straight crown at the conference tournament, and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

Under Moore's leadership, NC State has put together a dominant home court advantage, going 88-11 (.889) at home since the renovation of Reynolds Coliseum was completed in August 2016.

NC State opens its schedule with four-straight home games in the first 10 days of the season. After hosting a preseason tuneup against UNC Pembroke (Nov. 3), the Pack will welcome Quinnipiac (Nov. 7), Elon (Nov. 10), Mount St. Mary's (Nov. 13) and Charlotte (Nov. 16) to Raleigh before hitting the road.

The Wolfpack travels to UConn on Nov. 20 for the first game in a home-and-home series that will make the return trip to Reynolds Coliseum in 2023-24. NC State then heads to Mexico to take on Vanderbilt (Nov. 24) and West Virginia (Nov. 25) in the Cancun Challenge over Thanksgiving weekend.

NC State stays on the road for its ACC/B1G Challenge game at Iowa (Dec. 1) and also makes the trip to Georgia (Dec. 5) to round out a series that started with the Bulldogs last season.

The Pack then returns home to close out the non-conference portion of its schedule with contests against South Florida (Dec. 11) and Davidson (Dec. 15).

The Wolfpack's 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference slate will also be released by the league office in the coming weeks. NC State is set to play home games against Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Virginia Tech this season.