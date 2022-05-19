Skip to main content
Rivers heading to NC State

Rivers heading to NC State

Saniya Rivers has announced her decision to transfer to NC State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Saniya Rivers has announced her decision to transfer to NC State

NC State secured what could be a massive addition when Saniya Rivers announced her intention to join the program via social media. 

Rivers, a 6-1 guard, is from Wilmington, North Carolina and is the sister of Nanna Rivers, a former Wolfpack player from 2001-04 who currently is an assistant at Monmouth.

She departs South Carolina with three seasons of eligibility remaining. She averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks in 13 minutes per game last season .

In high school, Rivers was the 2020-21 Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior.

Stay tuned for more NC State recruiting news!

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to FanNation's All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

USATSI_17678801 (1)
Basketball

Rivers heading to NC State

By All-Wolfpack Staff22 minutes ago
Jaylynn Nash LLC_05.08.22_1b-184
Sports

Pack hosting Wake to conclude the regular season

By Rob McLamb1 hour ago
USATSI_15762449
Basketball

Burns officially joins Pack

By NC State Athletic Communications4 hours ago
Carter-Finley at night
Football

Wolfpack extends offers in Georgia

By All-Wolfpack Staff4 hours ago
Williams
Basketball

Williams returns to the Pack

By NC State Athletic Communications7 hours ago
NCSU WS
Sports

Wolfpack pair selected to U19 German National Team Camp

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsMay 18, 2022
Jaylynn Nash LLC_03.27.22_1b-67
Sports

Pack throttles UNCG in non-conference finale

By Rob McLambMay 17, 2022
Jaylynn Nash LLC_04.15.22_1d-183
Sports

NC State welcomes Spartans to Doak

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsMay 16, 2022
USATSI_16290231
Sports

Pack9 in the Pros

By Rob McLambMay 16, 2022