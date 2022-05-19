Rivers heading to NC State

NC State secured what could be a massive addition when Saniya Rivers announced her intention to join the program via social media.

Rivers, a 6-1 guard, is from Wilmington, North Carolina and is the sister of Nanna Rivers, a former Wolfpack player from 2001-04 who currently is an assistant at Monmouth.

She departs South Carolina with three seasons of eligibility remaining. She averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks in 13 minutes per game last season .

In high school, Rivers was the 2020-21 Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior.

