Seabron to remain in the NBA Draft

NC State loses its leading scorer and rebounder to the NBA Draft.

Dereon Seabron will end his college career at NC State and remain in the NBA Draft according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Seabron was named Second Team All-ACC in 2021-22. The sophomore led NC State in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (8.2) per game. His decision comes on the heels of Terquavion Smith's choice to remain in college.

We have more on Seabron and NC State soon.

