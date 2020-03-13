State Assistant Siddle Hired to UNCW job

Hiring a former North Carolina assistant didn't work out well for UNC Wilmington. So this time, when it came to find a new coach, the Seahawks turned to an assistant at State in hopes of returning to prominence in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Takayo Siddle was hired Friday to fill the opening created when C.B. McGrath was fired on Jan. 13, in the midst of an 11-game losing streak. The former assistant to Roy Williams at Kansas and UNC was 26-58 in 2 1/2 seasons in Wilmington.

Siddle, meanwhile, is no stranger to the UNCW program.

He was the top assistant there for three seasons between 2014-17 before moving to State with Kevin Keatts. He briefly served as the Seahawks' interim coach before being hired as an assistant with the Wolfpack.

"We're thrilled to welcome Takayo back to UNCW and the Wilmington community," UNCW athletic director Jimmy Bass in announcing Siddle as the program's 13th coach. "He's been successful everywhere he's been and we're confident he will get our program back to the level our student-athletes, alumni, fans and community are accustomed to. He already has two CAA tournament championship rings, so there's plenty of room for more."

Siddle, 33, played for Keatts at Hargrave Military Academy before becoming a star point guard at Gardner-Webb, where he was on the team that upset Kentucky at Rupp Arena in 2007.

He returned to Hargrave to begin his coaching career, eventually following Keatts to UNCW and State, with a stop at his alma mater in between. In addition to his work on the sideline and at practice, he earned recognition as the nation’s No. 4 recruiter earlier this season after helping to put together a top-10 class for the Wolfpack.

While with the Seahawks, he recruited five All-Colonial Athletic Association selections -- including current State star C.J. Bryce -- while helping the team to a 72-28 record with three straight conference regular season championships and two postseason tournament titles.

"I'm honored to be named as the head coach of this proud program," Siddle said. "This is and has always been a dream job for me. I can't begin to tell everyone how excited I am."