Duke vs. UNC Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 7

The next chapter in the storied rivalry between Duke and UNC is set to take place tonight. It'll be the first of two meetings between the two teams this season, and as of today, they're both ranked in the top 15 in the country.

The Blue Devils are the No. 4-ranked team in the country, sporting an impressive 21-1 record with a spotless 10-0 record in the ACC. UNC is the No. 14-ranked team in the country at 18-4, with impressive wins against the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, and Virginia.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Duke vs. UNC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Duke -5.5 (-118)

UNC +5.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Duke -295

UNC +235

Total

OVER 152.5 (-115)

UNDER 152.5 (-105)

Duke vs. UNC How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 7

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Duke Record: 21-1 (10-0 in ACC)

UNC Record: 18-4 (6-3 in ACC)

Duke vs. UNC Betting Trends

Duke is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Duke's last six games

UNC is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games vs. Duke

Duke has won 20 straight games vs. ACC opponents

The OVER is 8-0 in UNC's last eight games

UNC has won 13 straight home games

UNC is 4-13 ATS in its last 17 games played on a Saturday

Duke vs. UNC Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is now the -2000 favorite to win the Wooden Award as the nation's best player. That's an implied probability of 95.24%. He leads the team in points per game (23.3), rebounds (9.9), assists (4.0), and steals (1.9). He can take over a game against any team in the country. Let's see if he can help take down Duke's biggest rival.

Duke vs. UNC Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with Duke as a road favorite:

Let's start with the obvious. Duke is the better basketball team in this ACC rivalry matchup. The Blue Devils are rightfully ranked inside the top five in the country, ranking 15th in effective field goal percentage and second in defensive efficiency. UNC, by comparison, ranks 42nd in effective field goal percentage and 44th in defensive efficiency.

Duke also has the advantage stylistically in this game. The Tar Heels' biggest weakness is their perimeter defense, allowing teams to shoot 341.% from beyond the arc, which ranks 186th in the country. That's bad news against a Duke team that ranks 86th in three-point shot rate.

Duke is going to continue to prove its the best team in the ACC.

Pick: Duke -5.5 (-118) via FanDuel

