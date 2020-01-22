AllWolfpack
What Will State's 2020 Football Schedule Look Like?

Brett Friedlander

The ACC will announce its 2020 football schedule this morning at 9 a.m. Here is an advanced look at what NC State's slate will look like:

Most importantly, it will begin against an ACC opponent ... on the road.

The Wolfpack has already announced its nonconference schedule and dates. 

Coach Dave Doeren's team will play Mississippi State at home on Sept. 12, at Troy on Sept. 19, at home against Delaware on Sept. 26 and Liberty at home on Nov. 11, leaving the opening weekend -- either Thursday, Sept.  3 or Saturday, Sept. 5 -- to be filled by an ACC team (presumably to serve as the season debut for the ACC Network).

Since nine other ACC teams already have nonconference games scheduled for that weekend, the only possible opponents for the Wolfpack's opener are Clemson, Syracuse and Louisville.

All three of those teams have already been designated as road games for State in 2020.

The Wolfpack's other ACC previously announced ACC games are at home against Boston College, Florida State and Wake Forest in the Atlantic Division and crossover Coastal games at North Carolina and home against Duke.

Unlike 2019, there will only be one off week this year -- a welcome change since the Wolfpack's schedule was so disjointed last season, especially in October.

 The schedule will be formally announced on the ACC Network's morning show at 9 a.m.

Dixon Rises to the Occasion For Shorthanded Wolfpack

With Manny Bates injured and D.J. Funderburk fouling out early, the graduate transfer had season-high totals of 14 minutes and five rebounds in Monday's win. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Two More Football Players Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli played in seven games last season while Jeffrey Gunter never played a game for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Deonte Holden Shines At NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The sixth-year defensive end was one of two former State players to participate in college football all-star games last weekend. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Controversial Sequence Ends Funderburk's Night Early

The junior big man led NC State with 14 points, but fouled out with 6:48 remaining shortly after receiving a head-scratching technical. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from the Wolfpack's win at Virginia ... https://gopack.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2019-20/virginia/boxscore/19039

Brett Friedlander

Against All Odds, Wolfpack Find a Way

Down two players to injury and without star big man D.J. Funderburk for the final 6 1/2 minutes, NC State rallies to beat Virginia 53-51. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Win Not the First Against a Defending Champ

The Wolfpack is 2-15 since 2000 against teams that won the national championship the season before. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia

Live updates and analysis from tonight's game between the Wolfpack and Cavaliers from John Paul Jones Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bates, Andree to Miss Tonight's Game at UVA

The freshman big man suffered a direct blow to the back of the head during Saturday's win against Clemson. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Short Turnaround Adds to Difficulty of Preparing For UVA

NC State will play the defending national champions on the road tonight just 48 hours after playing Clemson at home. Read more

Brett Friedlander