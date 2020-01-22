What Will State's 2020 Football Schedule Look Like?

The ACC will announce its 2020 football schedule this morning at 9 a.m. Here is an advanced look at what NC State's slate will look like:

Most importantly, it will begin against an ACC opponent ... on the road.

The Wolfpack has already announced its nonconference schedule and dates.

Coach Dave Doeren's team will play Mississippi State at home on Sept. 12, at Troy on Sept. 19, at home against Delaware on Sept. 26 and Liberty at home on Nov. 11, leaving the opening weekend -- either Thursday, Sept. 3 or Saturday, Sept. 5 -- to be filled by an ACC team (presumably to serve as the season debut for the ACC Network).

Since nine other ACC teams already have nonconference games scheduled for that weekend, the only possible opponents for the Wolfpack's opener are Clemson, Syracuse and Louisville.

All three of those teams have already been designated as road games for State in 2020.

The Wolfpack's other ACC previously announced ACC games are at home against Boston College, Florida State and Wake Forest in the Atlantic Division and crossover Coastal games at North Carolina and home against Duke.

Unlike 2019, there will only be one off week this year -- a welcome change since the Wolfpack's schedule was so disjointed last season, especially in October.

The schedule will be formally announced on the ACC Network's morning show at 9 a.m.