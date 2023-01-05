Smith Delights in NC State's Pummeling Of Duke
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with the media following NC State's rout of Duke on Wednesday.
Smith was sensational in the Wolfpack's big win, finishing with 24 points (8-19 field goal, 4-8 three-point field goal) along with three assists and three steals.
The sophomore spoke with the media following the game.
