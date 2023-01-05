Smith Delights in NC State's Pummeling Of Duke

NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with the media following NC State's rout of Duke on Wednesday.

Smith was sensational in the Wolfpack's big win, finishing with 24 points (8-19 field goal, 4-8 three-point field goal) along with three assists and three steals.

The sophomore spoke with the media following the game.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).