Duke's Stanley Will Return for State Game on Wednesday

Brett Friedlander

The NC State basketball team caught a break at Syracuse last week when the Orange's leading scorer Elijah Hughes missed all but three minutes of the game with a groin injury.

It won't be as fortunate when it takes on third-ranked Duke at PNC Arena on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils will have their full complement of players with the expected return of Cassius Stanley to the lineup. 

Stanley missed last Saturday's win against Notre Dame with an eye injury. But coach Mike Krzyzewski said on the ACC's weekly coaches teleconference Monday, that the freshman guard has returned to practice and should be ready to play against the Wolfpack.

"Unless something happens in the next couple days for any of the players," Krzyzewski said, "we should be all ready to play."

The 6-foot-6 Stanley was injured when a student manager accidentally poked him in the eye during pregame warmups.

"During shooting, there are a lot of balls bouncing around and managers are rebounding. One of our managers went for a ball and poked him in the eye," Krzyzewski said. "He had a puffy eye (that was) swollen. His eyeball was scratched and he could not play. He felt better afterwards, saw our top eye person here (Sunday) he'll be ready to go for practice today."

Stanley is averaging is averaging 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor this season.

Even without him, Duke (22-3, 12-2 ACC) had little trouble disposing of Notre Dame -- beating the Irish 94-60 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

 

