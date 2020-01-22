AllWolfpack
Wolfpack to Play at Madison Square Garden in 2020-21

Brett Friedlander

Coach Kevin Keatts' efforts to beef up NC State's nonconference basketball schedule will continue next season when his team will play in the 26th annual Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Wolfpack will join a star-studded field that also includes Villanova, Michigan and Baylor -- which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation -- in the two day event, which benefts the Wounded Warrior Project.

The event will begin with two campus site games with the "championship" round is scheduled for Nov. 19-20. Matchups and the other teams participating in the non-non elimination round will be announced a a later date.

The high level of competition will be a strong early test for a Wolfpack team that will feature one of the nation't top 10 recruiting classes, along with the possibility of four returning starters from this year's squad.

General public tickets for New York portion of the Empire Classic will go on sale during the week of March 9. To receive presale ticket information, follow the Empire Classic on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @empireclassicbb

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonelli, Purcell Elected to NC Sports Hall of Fame

The former women's basketball star and the long-time executive director of the Wolfpack Club are among a class of 12 new inductees, announced Wednesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Open 2020 Schedule Against Louisville

The ACC has announced its schedule for next season, with NC State facing two difficult games right out of the gate. Read more

Brett Friedlander

What Will State's 2020 Football Schedule Look Like?

Here's a sneak peak of what to expect when the ACC announces next season's football schedule this morning. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dixon Rises to the Occasion For Shorthanded Wolfpack

With Manny Bates injured and D.J. Funderburk fouling out early, the graduate transfer had season-high totals of 14 minutes and five rebounds in Monday's win. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Two More Football Players Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli played in seven games last season while Jeffrey Gunter never played a game for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Deonte Holden Shines At NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The sixth-year defensive end was one of two former State players to participate in college football all-star games last weekend. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Controversial Sequence Ends Funderburk's Night Early

The junior big man led NC State with 14 points, but fouled out with 6:48 remaining shortly after receiving a head-scratching technical. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from the Wolfpack's win at Virginia ... https://gopack.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2019-20/virginia/boxscore/19039

Brett Friedlander

Against All Odds, Wolfpack Find a Way

Down two players to injury and without star big man D.J. Funderburk for the final 6 1/2 minutes, NC State rallies to beat Virginia 53-51. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Win Not the First Against a Defending Champ

The Wolfpack is 2-15 since 2000 against teams that won the national championship the season before. Read more

Brett Friedlander