Wolfpack to Play at Madison Square Garden in 2020-21

Coach Kevin Keatts' efforts to beef up NC State's nonconference basketball schedule will continue next season when his team will play in the 26th annual Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Wolfpack will join a star-studded field that also includes Villanova, Michigan and Baylor -- which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation -- in the two day event, which benefts the Wounded Warrior Project.

The event will begin with two campus site games with the "championship" round is scheduled for Nov. 19-20. Matchups and the other teams participating in the non-non elimination round will be announced a a later date.

The high level of competition will be a strong early test for a Wolfpack team that will feature one of the nation't top 10 recruiting classes, along with the possibility of four returning starters from this year's squad.

General public tickets for New York portion of the Empire Classic will go on sale during the week of March 9. To receive presale ticket information, follow the Empire Classic on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @empireclassicbb